Where Purdue Stands in Latest 2025 March Madness Bracket Projections
College basketball's regular season is over which means March Madness is inching closer. This weekend, we'll finally know the 68-team field for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. After another strong season, Purdue has seemed to secure a spot as a top-five seed in this year's event.
Purdue closed out the regular season last week, defeating Rutgers 100-71 on Tuesday and falling 88-80 to Illinois on Friday. The Boilermakers ended the year with a 21-10 record and a 13-7 mark in Big Ten play, earning the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament this week.
After the regular season concluded, a few bracket projections were updated.
ESPN's Joe Lunardi — No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Akron (Midwest Regional)
As of Monday, March 10, ESPN's Joe Lunardi has Purdue projected as the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Regional (Indianapolis). In the Boilermakers' first-round matchup, they'd play No. 13 seed Akron. That game is projected to be played in Seattle.
If Purdue advanced to the Round of the 32, they'd await the winner of No. 5 seed Arizona vs. No. 12 seed Ohio State/Oklahoma. If they Boilers advanced to the Sweet 16, those games would be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
CBS Sports' Jerry Palm — No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 High Point (West Regional)
In his latest bracket projections posted on Monday, March 10, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports also has Purdue as a No. 4 seed, but believes it would be in the West Regional (San Francisco). The Boilers would play No. 13 seed High Point in the opening round with the game played in Denver.
With a Purdue win, the Boilers would then play the winner of the matchup between No. 5 Ole Miss and No. 12 Drake. If they advanced to the Sweet 16, the Boilermakers would travel to San Francisco and play in the Chase Center.
