Why Mark Pope Calls Kentucky's Exhibition Game Against Top-Ranked Purdue a 'Gift'
It's not often that a lot of hype surrounds an exhibition game in any sport. But fans are excited for a preseason matchup between No. 9 Kentucky and No. 1 Purdue in Lexington on Friday, Oct. 24. Wildcats head coach Mark Pope calls it a "gift" to college basketball and his team.
Even though the game doesn't count against their records, both Purdue and Kentucky are excited to play a premier contest so early in the year. It will provide both Pope and Boilermakers coach Matt Painter with a barometer of where their teams stand.
"It is such a gift to college basketball players," Pope said at SEC Media Days. "I am so grateful to the NCAA and all the committees that are allowing us to play Division I opponents in exhibition [games]."
This isn't the first time Purdue has scheduled a premier opponent for an exhibition game. In 2023, the Boilermakers traveled to Fayetteville to play Arkansas. Last year, Painter took his team to Omaha for a game against Creighton.
Kentucky, on the other hand, doesn't have a history of scheduling exhibition games at this level. Pope said that playing Purdue in the first outing of the year should provide the Wildcats with a tremendous test, raving about Painter's coaching ability and the talent and experience on the Boilers' roster.
"The opportunity for us to go against the No. 1 team in the country this early, before the season even starts, where we can still experiment and try things, and learn things about our team," Pope said. "What's great about Purdue is, not only are they the No. 1 team in the country, but they're the No. 1 team because they've been together.
"Matt could have probably not practiced once the entire summer and come into Rupp and put together an incredible product on the floor. He coaches so well, and his guys know everything already. We're not just going against the No. 1 team in the country, we're going against the most experienced, most well-prepared, well-coached team in the country."
Usually, games of this magnitude come with a consequence, positive or negative. But since this is an exhibition game, both teams have opportunities to experiment, test out rotations, and fiddle with certain schemes or plays without having to worry (too much) about winning or losing.
That's what Pope really likes about this matchup with Purdue.
"To get that data in the preseason before you actually play real games is a gift," he said.
Painter loves tough exhibition games
Painter loves the opportunity to play a road game before wins and losses matter. He says it provides his team with a reality check and also prepares his squad for Big Ten road venues and the NCAA Tournament.
"That's why I really enjoy playing a tough exhibition game like Kentucky. They can say whatever they want, but now you have to go face them in that beehive," he said. "That's who you are. When you walk out of there, that's who you are that day. Let's learn from that, let's get better, and get ready for that first real game."
There aren't many venues in college basketball harder to get a win at than Rupp Arena.
