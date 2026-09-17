These 4-Game Stretches Will Give Purdue Basketball the Most Trouble in 2026-27

Playing a daunting schedule is nothing new in West Lafayette. Matt Painter loves to challenge his Purdue teams early in the season, helping to prepare them for the NCAA Tournament when March rolls around.

This year, Purdue will play plenty of talented teams scattered throughout the year. But there are a pair of four-game stretches that are particularly intriguing. One comes in early December and the other is in early January.

These two stretches will go a long way in defining just how good Purdue is this season, and whether it can make a run at another Big Ten championship.

A mix of Big Ten and non-conference games

Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) completes a slam dunk. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Games

Tuesday, Dec. 1 — vs. Iowa

Saturday, Dec. 5 — at Iowa State

Tuesday, Dec. 8 — at Wisconsin

Friday, Dec. 11 — vs. Tennessee

Analysis

Just one month into the season, Purdue has a four-game stretch against teams that all reached the NCAA Tournament last year. Iowa and Tennessee played in the Elite Eight, Iowa State earned a Sweet 16 trip and Wisconsin was knocked out in the first round.

Iowa is going through changes with Bennett Stirtz gone, but Ben McCollum's offensive philosophy could still give the Boilermakers some trouble. Purdue follows that with back-to-back trips into hostile environments, visiting Hilton Coliseum and the Kohl Center. Both the Cyclones and Badgers handled Purdue in Mackey Arena last year.

To close out that four-game stretch, the Boilers will host a Tennessee squad that has won at least 25 games in each of the last five seasons and has made three straight trips to the Elite Eight. Purdue has the advantage of playing this game at home, but it's not going to be easy.

The toughest conference stretch

Purdue Boilermakers forward Raleigh Burgess (34) rebounds the ball. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Games

Tuesday, Jan. 5 — at Illinois

Friday, Jan. 8 — at Michigan

Tuesday, Jan. 12 — vs. Ohio State

Sunday, Jan. 17 — at Minnesota

Analysis

What a way to ring in the new year, right? Purdue posted a 2-3 record against these four teams last season. The only regular-season victory came over a depleted Minnesota squad. The Boilermakers got revenge on Michigan, beating the Wolverines in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game.

Playing back-to-back road games agianst the defending national champion and another Final Four squad form last season is brutal. It is easily the most difficult two-game stretch on Purdue's schedule, even with Michigan losing a plethora of talent and Dusty May to the NBA.

Ohio State may not look like the toughest challenge on paper, but Jake Diebler has never lost to Painter, posting a perfect 3-0 record in games against Purdue. The Minnesota game is the easiest of this stretch, but the Golden Gophers are improving under Niko Medved and it will be the third road game for the Boilers in a 12-day window.

Final thought

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) dunks the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These two four-game stretches will tell us a lot about Purdue this season. Obviously, the Boilermakers would love to get through those eight contests with as many wins as possible. However, even a 4-4 record against those opponents feels like it would be a victory.

A record of 5-3 or better, and Purdue is likely a top contender in the Big Ten and will put itself in a great position to continue its lengthy streak as a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue has plenty of other challenges on the slate this coming season, but these four-game stretches really stand out. These are the windows many will have circled on the calendar this winter.

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