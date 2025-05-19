Why Purdue Basketball Targeted Oscar Cluff, Liam Murphy Out of NCAA Transfer Portal
As soon as Purdue's 2024-25 season concluded in late March, Matt Painter and his staff knew they had to get to work. Within just a few days after a heartbreaking 62-60 loss to Houston in the Sweet 16, the Boilermakers landed a commitment from 6-foot-11 transfer center Oscar Cluff. About two weeks later, Liam Murphy announced his plans to transfer to Purdue.
Those two additions, along with Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Fletcher Loyer all coming back, propelled Purdue in the way-too-early rankings for the 2025-26 season. Those two players filled voids that Boilers needed to address.
Purdue had issues rebounding and battling through physicality throughout last season. Painter believes Cluff is an answer to both of those concerns.
“We were able to get Oscar Cluff, who was a great rebounder … Just his physical play, his ability to pass and play in the low-post. We needed better rebounding," Painter told Andy Katz on The Sideline. "We think (freshman center) Daniel (Jacobsen) can help us in there. I think Oscar is probably more polished in that area. Daniel is more polished in terms of rim protection and getting flip-up lobs, and using his length. That, for us, was huge."
Cluff averaged 17.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game at South Dakota State last season, ending the year as one of the top rebounders in college basketball. He's exactly the type of player Painter wanted to add to improve Purdue's presence on the glass.
With forward Camden Heide entering the transfer portal following Purdue's loss in the Sweet 16, Painter also said he wanted to add someone who could stretch defenses while playing the four.
Murphy's shot-making ability fit the bill, addressing another roster concern the Boilers had in the offseason. He knocked down 104 shots from distance for North Florida, converting at a 42.3% clip.
“We signed Liam Murphy from North Florida, he had the 13th-most threes in the country this past year. Losing Cam Heide, we just felt like we had to get that face-up four," Painter said. "Cam really helped us in that area, stretching the defense, just like Mason Gillis did. That really completes our front line, and we feel good about that.”
Another reason why Purdue is considered one of the top teams in the country entering the 2024-25 season? The Boilermakers have a two-man recruiting class that could contribute quickly. Four-star guards Omer Mayer and Antione West Jr. are two players Painter likes.
“Antione West is a combo guard that we signed out of Toledo in the fall. He can score the basketball, he can play either position," Painter said. "Then, in the spring, we’re able to get Omer Mayer from Israel — we think he’s going to be a fantastic player for us. He can play either position, is good with the basketball, good decision-maker, and plays at an elite level in the EuroLeague … We’re very excited about him. We’re excited about all of them.”
Painter was calculated in assembling the new pieces out of the transfer portal and on the recruiting front. As a result, Purdue will enter next season as one of the favorites to win the national championship.
