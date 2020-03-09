Williams, Eastern Earn Big Ten Honors for Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue's lackluster basketball season was reflected in the Big Ten awards that were announced on Monday. There was very little Purdue presence up and down the list of awards.

Sophomore forward Trevion Williams was an honorable mention selection by the coaches, passed up on the first three teams. Williams was also an honorable mention choice in the media voting. He averaged 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, which were both team highs

Noel Eastern was selected to the Big Ten's All-Defensive Team for the second year in a row.

Here are the Big Ten awards from the coaches:

FIRST TEAM

Luka Garza, Iowa



Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland



Jalen Smith, Maryland



Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Lamar Stevens, Penn State

SECOND TEAM

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois



Zavier Simpson Michigan



Xavier Tillman, Michigan State



Daniel Oturu, Minnesota



Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

THIRD TEAM

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana



Joe Wieskamp, Iowa



Geo Baker, Rutgers



Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin



D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin

HONORABLE MENTION

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois



Marcus Carr, Minnesota



Trevion Williams, Purdue



Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois



Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana



CJ Fredrick, Iowa



Franz Wagner, Michigan



Rocket Watts, Michigan State

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Jalen Smith, Maryland



Xavier Tillman, Michigan State



Daniel Oturu, Minnesota



Jamari Wheeler, Penn State



Nojel Eastern, Purdue

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Luka Garza, Iowa

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR



Xavier Tillman, Michigan State



FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

Aaron Wiggins, Maryland

COACH OF THE YEAR

Greg Gard, Wisconsin

SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD NOMINEES

Andres Feliz, Illinois; Joey Brunk, Indiana; Connor McCaffery, Iowa; Aaron Wiggins, Maryland; Austin Davis, Michigan; Cassius Winston, Michigan State; Michael Hurt, Minnesota; Haanif Cheatham, Nebraska; A.J. Turner, Northwestern; Danny Hummer, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Tommy Luce, Purdue; Akwasi Yeboah, Rutgers; Michael Ballard, Wisconsin.



There were a few differences to the media voting. Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu was on the first team instead of Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr. Minnesota's Marcus Carr and Illinois' Kofi Cockburn were on the media's third team instead of Trice and Baker.

Here were the media's honorable mention choices: Darryl Morsell, Maryland; Isaiah Livers, Michigan; Cam Mack, Nebraska; Myreon Jones, Penn State; Trevion Williams, Purdue; Geo Baker, Rutgers; Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers; D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin.