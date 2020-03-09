BoilermakersCountry
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Williams, Eastern Earn Big Ten Honors for Purdue

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue's lackluster basketball season was reflected in the Big Ten awards that were announced on Monday. There was very little Purdue presence up and down the list of awards.

Sophomore forward Trevion Williams was an honorable mention selection by the coaches, passed up on the first three teams. Williams was also an honorable mention choice in the media voting. He averaged 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, which were both team highs

Noel Eastern was selected to the Big Ten's All-Defensive Team for the second year in a row. 

Here are the Big Ten awards from the coaches:

FIRST TEAM

  • Luka Garza, Iowa
  • Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland
  • Jalen Smith, Maryland
  • Cassius Winston, Michigan State
  • Lamar Stevens, Penn State

SECOND TEAM

  • Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
  • Zavier Simpson Michigan
  • Xavier Tillman, Michigan State
  • Daniel Oturu, Minnesota
  • Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

THIRD TEAM

  • Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
  • Joe Wieskamp, Iowa
  • Geo Baker, Rutgers
  • Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin
  • D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin

HONORABLE MENTION

  • Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
  • Marcus Carr, Minnesota
  • Trevion Williams, Purdue
  • Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

  • Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
  • Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
  • CJ Fredrick, Iowa
  • Franz Wagner, Michigan
  • Rocket Watts, Michigan State

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

  • Jalen Smith, Maryland
  • Xavier Tillman, Michigan State
  • Daniel Oturu, Minnesota
  • Jamari Wheeler, Penn State
  • Nojel Eastern, Purdue

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

  • Luka Garza, Iowa

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

  • Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

  • Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

  • Aaron Wiggins, Maryland

COACH OF THE YEAR

  • Greg Gard, Wisconsin

SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD NOMINEES

  • Andres Feliz, Illinois; Joey Brunk, Indiana; Connor McCaffery, Iowa; Aaron Wiggins, Maryland; Austin Davis, Michigan; Cassius Winston, Michigan State; Michael Hurt, Minnesota; Haanif Cheatham, Nebraska; A.J. Turner, Northwestern; Danny Hummer, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Tommy Luce, Purdue; Akwasi Yeboah, Rutgers; Michael Ballard, Wisconsin.

There were a few differences to the media voting. Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu was on the first team instead of Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr. Minnesota's Marcus Carr and Illinois' Kofi Cockburn were on the media's third team instead of Trice and Baker.

Here were the media's honorable mention choices: Darryl Morsell, Maryland; Isaiah Livers, Michigan; Cam Mack, Nebraska; Myreon Jones, Penn State; Trevion Williams, Purdue; Geo Baker, Rutgers; Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers; D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Total Package: Purdue Freshman Wide Receiver Milton Wright

Sophomore wide receiver Milton Wright had a breakout 2019 season. With the absence of David Bell this spring, Wright may play a bigger role in the offense.

JD Arland

Postseason Gives Purdue a Chance at Redemption

The Boilermakers enter the Big Ten tournament as the tenth-seed, and play Ohio State on Thursday night in their first game.

tombrew94

Purdue Baseball Dominates Western Kentucky 19-1

Purdue erupted for a 19-run, 20-hit outburst to win the series finale over Western Kentucky.

Brett Douglas

Purdue Sunk By Rutgers In Overtime

Purdue fell to Rutgers 71-68 in overtime and now their NCAA tournament chances are in doubt.

Brett Douglas

Purdue Loses Sixth Straight Game, Falling to Western Kentucky 11-2

Purdue struggled once again due to a big inning by Western Kentucky, which catapulted the Hilltoppers to a 11-2 win.

Brett Douglas

GameDay Preview: Things to Know About the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Purdue looks to use Senior Day as momentum to avenge earlier season loss to Rutgers.

Brett Douglas

Purdue Drops First Game of Series to Western Kentucky

Purdue baseball struggled on the mound on Friday as they lost to Western Kentucky 8-3.

Brett Douglas

Video: Purdue's Matt Haarms Discusses New Haircut

Purdue center Matt Haarms made a change this week and now everyone is talking about his new look.

Brett Douglas

Evan Boudreaux's Senior Day an Unexpected Pleasure

Evan Boudreaux's two years at Purdue have flown right by, but in a short time he's become a huge fan favorite anyway.

tombrew94

Baseball: Purdue Faces Road Test at Western Kentucky

Purdue baseball has dropped four straight games after a 6-1 start and it doesn't get easier as they travel to Bowling Green, Ky. to face Western Kentucky.

Brett Douglas