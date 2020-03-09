Williams, Eastern Earn Big Ten Honors for Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue's lackluster basketball season was reflected in the Big Ten awards that were announced on Monday. There was very little Purdue presence up and down the list of awards.
Sophomore forward Trevion Williams was an honorable mention selection by the coaches, passed up on the first three teams. Williams was also an honorable mention choice in the media voting. He averaged 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, which were both team highs
Noel Eastern was selected to the Big Ten's All-Defensive Team for the second year in a row.
Here are the Big Ten awards from the coaches:
FIRST TEAM
- Luka Garza, Iowa
- Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland
- Jalen Smith, Maryland
- Cassius Winston, Michigan State
- Lamar Stevens, Penn State
SECOND TEAM
- Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
- Zavier Simpson Michigan
- Xavier Tillman, Michigan State
- Daniel Oturu, Minnesota
- Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State
THIRD TEAM
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
- Joe Wieskamp, Iowa
- Geo Baker, Rutgers
- Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin
- D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin
HONORABLE MENTION
- Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
- Marcus Carr, Minnesota
- Trevion Williams, Purdue
- Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
- Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
- CJ Fredrick, Iowa
- Franz Wagner, Michigan
- Rocket Watts, Michigan State
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
- Jalen Smith, Maryland
- Xavier Tillman, Michigan State
- Daniel Oturu, Minnesota
- Jamari Wheeler, Penn State
- Nojel Eastern, Purdue
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Luka Garza, Iowa
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Xavier Tillman, Michigan State
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
- Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR
- Aaron Wiggins, Maryland
COACH OF THE YEAR
- Greg Gard, Wisconsin
SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD NOMINEES
- Andres Feliz, Illinois; Joey Brunk, Indiana; Connor McCaffery, Iowa; Aaron Wiggins, Maryland; Austin Davis, Michigan; Cassius Winston, Michigan State; Michael Hurt, Minnesota; Haanif Cheatham, Nebraska; A.J. Turner, Northwestern; Danny Hummer, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Tommy Luce, Purdue; Akwasi Yeboah, Rutgers; Michael Ballard, Wisconsin.
There were a few differences to the media voting. Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu was on the first team instead of Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr. Minnesota's Marcus Carr and Illinois' Kofi Cockburn were on the media's third team instead of Trice and Baker.
Here were the media's honorable mention choices: Darryl Morsell, Maryland; Isaiah Livers, Michigan; Cam Mack, Nebraska; Myreon Jones, Penn State; Trevion Williams, Purdue; Geo Baker, Rutgers; Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers; D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin.