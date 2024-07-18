WATCH: Zach Edey Erases Yves Missi's Shot in Return to NBA Summer League Action
Zach Edey has been sidelined for most of the Memphis Grizzlies' Summer League action, but when he's on the floor, he's able to make a quick impact. The 7-foot-4 center proved that early in Thursday evening's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Just two minutes into Thursday's game, Pelicans center Yves Missi tried to put a spin move on Edey in an attempt to get an early bucket. The former Boilermaker didn't budge, though.
Edey stayed with the play and came up with a huge block on Missi. You could say he put the "Miss" in Missi (No, I won't apologize for the terrible joke).
Edey had a strong first quarter in his return for the Grizzlies on Thursday. He had six points, making all three of his shot attempts. He also had a block and a rebound.
Edey appeared in Memphis' Summer League opener in Salt Lake City on July 8, having a dominant performance against the Utah Jazz. The Grizzlies center finished the night with 14 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks in his first game.
During the game, though, Edey tweaked his ankle. Although he was able to finish the game, the Grizzlies opted to rest their No. 9 pick and not risk further injury. The former Purdue star and two-time National Player of the Year missed five games prior to his return.
Edey got the green light for Thursday's game against New Orleans. It didn't take him long to adjust to getting back on the floor.
