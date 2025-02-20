Zach Edey Talks Purdue Basketball, 'Confident' Boilers Can Bounce Back
The grind of an 82-NBA schedule can be exhausting, particularly for a rookie. Yet, when he gets the opportunity, Zach Edey finds time to turn on the television and tune into a Purdue basketball game. Maybe he hasn't got all 27 contests the Boilermakers have played this season, but he's keeping up as best he can.
On Thursday, Edey was in Indianapolis with the Memphis Grizzlies for a matchup against the Indiana Pacers. The 7-foot-4 center was asked if he's been keeping tabs on his former team this year.
"When we're not playing, I'm definitely watching the game. They've been having a great season," Edey said in a video posted by The Indianapolis Star. "A lot of people thought they were going to fall off a cliff when I left — never made much sense to me with the players they have. They're kind of showing that."
Purdue is 19-8 on the season with an 11-5 mark in Big Ten play. Although they were sitting atop the conference standings less than two weeks ago, the Boilermakers have endured a three-game skid, which now has them two games behind Michigan out of first place.
Losses to Michigan, Wisconsin and Michigan State in consecutive games has caused some frustration in West Lafayette. But the Boilers have veteran leaders in Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Caleb Furst.
Because of that skill and experience, Edey has no doubt Purdue will fix some of those issues and get things rolling again.
"Super confident (they'll turn it around)," he said. "I know what's in that locker room, I know what I played with last year — they're all focused in. They're going to do great."
Purdue has a chance to get back on track this weekend against in-state rival Indiana. The Boilermakers have won the last three meetings against the Hoosiers. However, they needed a late-game bucket from Kaufman-Renn to squeak out a victory in Mackey Arena on Jan. 31.
With only four games remaining on the schedule and Purdue in the hunt for a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament, Sunday's game against Indiana is an important one.
Edey remembers some of those battles with the Hoosiers well.
"It's the two games you really look forward to during the year," he said. "I know it's going to be rocking over there, but they're always great games."
