Point Spread: Boilermakers Big Favorites in Nonconference Tussle With Marshall on Saturday
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue has a decided edge inside Mackey Arena, and it's been that way for years. The Boilermakers have one of the best home-court advantages in college basketball.
They've won their first four games at Mackey this season, and they're back in front of the Mackey faithful on Saturday when they take on Marshall at Noon ET. It's a good thing, too, because they're smarting a bit after an 18-point beatdown at Marquette on Tuesday.
According to the oddsmakers at FanDuel.com, the Boilermakers are a 19.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 149.5. It's a big number, and something to consider is that Purdue has only covered in one of their three game with mid-major foes so far this season. There's good reason to believe they'll be much more efficient offensively at home, though.
Here's everything you need to know on the numbers for this game.
Purdue by the numbers
- Purdue overall record: 4-1
Purdue overall vs. spread: 2-3
- Purdue home record: 4-0
Purdue home vs. spread: 2-2
- Purdue road record: 0-1
Purdue road vs spread: 0-1
- Purdue record as favorite: 3-0
Purdue vs. spread as favorite: 1-2
- Purdue record as underdog: 1-1
Purdue vs. spread as underdog: 1-1
- Purdue over total: 2
Purdue under total: 3
Purdue results vs. spread this season
Here's what the Purdue Boilermakers have done so far this season:
- Nov. 4 (Monday): No. 14 Purdue defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 90-73 at home as a 25.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (163) went over the 146.5-point over/under number. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 8 (Friday): No. 14 Purdue defeated Northern Kentucky 72-50 at home as a 20.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (122) went under the 147.5-point over/under total. Record: 2-0.
- Nov. 11 (Monday): No. 13 Purdue defeated Yale 92-84 at home as a 14.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (178) went under the 146.5-point over/under total. Record: 3-0.
- Nov. 15 (Friday): No. 13 Purdue defeated No. 2 Alabama 87-78 at home as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (165) went under the 166.5-point over/under total. Record: 4-0.
- Nov. 19 (Tuesday): No. 6 Purdue lost to No. 15 Marquette 76-58 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (134) went under the 152.5-point over/under total. Record: 4-1.
Marshall results vs. spread this season
Here's what the Marshall Thundering Herd have done so far this season. They are 3-1 overall and have covered the point spread on two of three games. They have gone under the over/under total in two of three games.
- Nov. 4 (Monday): Marshall defeated Davis & Elkins 90-57 at home. There was no line. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 9 (Saturday): Marshall lost to Toledo 90-80 at home as a 1.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (170) went over the 160.5-point over/under number. Record: 1-1
- Nov. 11 (Monday): Marshall defeated Southern Indiana 77-63 at home as a 9.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (140) went under the 152.5-point over/under number. Record: 2-1.
- Nov. 16 (Saturday): Marshall defeated Bellarmine 83-62 at home as a 10.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (145) went under the 145.5-point over/under total. Record: 3-1
