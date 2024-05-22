Big Ten Daily (May 22): Big Ten Trumps SEC in Revenue for 2023 Fiscal Year
The Big Ten incorporates the number "1" in its logo for a reason. During the 2023 fiscal year, no conference in college athletics brought in more revenue than the Big Ten.
According to a report from USA Today, the Big Ten raked in $880 in total revenue for the 2023 fiscal year. It distributed approximately $60.5 million to each of its 12 longest-standing schools. The report is based on the conference's federal tax records.
Earlier this year, the SEC released its tax records, showing it had $853 in total revenue for the 2023 fiscal year. The conference distributed about $51.3 million to the 14 schools in the league.
The Big Ten enjoyed a 4% increase in total revenue from the 2022 fiscal year and institutions received a 3.1% distribution increase.
Along with its total revenue figure, the Big Ten has enjoyed a lot of success recently in the field of play. Michigan won the College Football Playoff national championship this season, becoming the conference's first team to win the title since Ohio State following the 2014 season.
The Wolverines finished with a perfect 15-0 record.
Nebraska's volleyball team reached the National Championship Game before falling to Texas. The Huskers finished the year with a 33-2 record.
Purdue's men's basketball team and Iowa's women's basketball team each reached the National Championship Game this season. The Boilermakers finished 34-5, falling to UConn in the title game. The Hawkeyes were defeated by South Carolina, also ending the year with a 34-5 record.
Purdue's Zach Edey (men's) and Iowa's Caitlin Clark (women's) were named Naismith National Player of the Year for a second consecutive season.
CBS Sports releases Big Ten MBB power rankings
Because of the way the NCAA transfer portal has impacted roster management, it's become almost impossible to project what the upcoming college basketball season will look like. But CBS Sports has released a way-too-early power rankings for the 18 teams in the Big Ten ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.
UCLA — one of the four newcomers to the league — is listed in the No. 1 spot. That's pretty high praise for the Bruins, who just finished last season with a 15-16 record. But coach Mick Cronin has added a lot of talent through the portal, landing pledges from Tyler Bilodeau (Oregon State), Eric Dailey (Oklahoma State), Kobe Johnson (USC), Skyy Clark (Louisville) and William Kyle (South Dakota State).
Indiana, another team that has done a lot of work through the portal, is listed in the No. 2 spot. The Hoosiers are followed by Purdue, who claimed back-to-back Big Ten titles each of the last two seasons.
Here's what the complete rundown of the power rankings looks like from CBS Sports (via 247Sports):
1. UCLA Bruins
2. Indiana Hoosiers
3. Purdue Boilermakers
4. Oregon Ducks
5. Michigan Wolverines
6. Illinois Fighting Illini
7. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
8. Maryland Terrapins
9. Nebraska Cornhuskers
10. Ohio State Buckeyes
11. Michigan State Spartans
12. Iowa Hawkeyes
13. Wisconsin Badgers
14. Washington Huskies
15. USC Trojans
16. Penn State Nittany Lions
17. Northwestern Wildcats
18. Minnesota Golden Gophers
With the four new additions to the conference — Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington — it'll be interesting to see how things in the Big Ten shake out this upcoming season.
Related stories
CLARK NEEDS TIME TO ADJUST: Caitlin Clark entered the WNBA after a dominating run at Iowa. Fans and media pushed a narrative that she'd immediately have the same success with the Indiana Fever. Turns out, that's not the case. It was foolish to think she'd dominate from Day 1. CLICK HERE