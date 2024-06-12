Big Ten Daily (June 12): Phoenix Gill Announces Commitment to Northwestern
Like his father, Kendall Gill, Phoenix Gill will be playing college basketball in the state of Illinois. It just won't be for the University of Illinois. Instead, the three-star guard will be heading to Northwestern.
This week, Phoenix announced on social media that he has committed to play for Chris Collins and the Wildcats. The 6-foot-2 guard is a member of the 2025 recruiting class and committed to Northwestern over offers from five other schools.
Illinois, Iowa State, Stanford, Toledo and Valparaiso also extended an offer to Phoenix.
Phoenix's father, Kendall, was a star at Illinois and in the NBA. He was a member of the 1989-90 "Flyin' Illini" team that finished with a 31-5 record and reached the Final Four. Kendall was a first-team All-Big Ten selection and an All-American that year, averaging 20.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Kendall scored 1,409 points and recorded 218 steals during his time in Champaign. He then went on to enjoy a 15-year NBA career, playing for the Charlotte Hornets, Seattle SuperSonics, New Jersey Nets, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.
Phoenix is listed as a three-star guard in the 2025 recruiting class, per 247Sports. He ranks as the No. 5 prospect out of Illinois and is considered a top-50 shooting guard of the cycle.
Northwestern is coming off back-to-back seasons in which it reached the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats have advanced to the Round of 32 each of the last two years and are hoping to build off that success under Collins.
Adrian Martinez named UFL MVP
Former Nebraska and Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez has been named the UFL's Most Valuable Player for the 2024 season. The league made the announcement this week.
Martinez threw for 1,749 yards with 15 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He finished as the league's third-leading passer and was the top rusher in the UFL, piling up 528 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Martinez spent four years at Nebraska and transferred to Kansas State ahead of the 2022 season, his final year of eligibility. In four seasons with the Huskers, he totaled 8,491 yards and 45 touchdowns through the air. He also accounted for 2,301 rushing yards and an additional 35 trips to the end zone.
USA Volleyball roster loaded with Big Ten talent
When the United States volleyball team heads to France for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Big Ten will be represented well. Eight of the 12 roster spots are occupied by athletes who played college volleyball within the conference.
Here's the complete roster for the 2024 Olympic Games, which was released last week (Big Ten in bold):
- Justine Wong-Orantes (Nebraska)
- Chiaka Ogbogu (Texas)
- Dana Rettke (Wisconsin)
- Haleigh Washington (Penn State)
- Annie Drews (Purdue)
- Jordan Thompson (Cincinnati)
- Jordan Larson (Nebraska)
- Kathryn Plummer (Stanford)
- Kelsey Robinson Cook (Nebraska)
- Avery Skinner (Kentucky)
- Lauren Carlini (Wisconsin)
- Jordyn Poulter (Illinois)