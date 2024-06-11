Purdue Receiver Taylor Stubblefield Inducted Into Indiana Football Hall of Fame
Former Purdue star wide receiver Taylor Stubblefield has been inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame. He received the honor from the National Football Foundation Joe Tiller Chapter and was recognized on Sunday.
Stubblefield was a standout receiver for the Boilermakers under Tiller from 2001-04. In his four seasons in West Lafayette, he racked up 3,629 receiving yards and 21 touchdown catches. He set the NCAA record for career receptions, hauling in 316 passes.
"Extremely grateful for this acknowledgement," Stubblefield wrote in a social media post. "Thank you to (Natioanal Football Foundation) Joe Tiller Chapter for nominating me. I was lucky to have unwavering support from my family along with great teammates, trusting coaches and unbelievable fans that helped push me along the way. Boiler up!"
Stubblefield set a Purdue record in 2004, hauling in 16 touchdown passes. That is the most in a single season in the history of Boilermaker football.
Stubblefield was a threat at receiver every year while at Purdue, totaling at least 789 receiving yards each season. His biggest year came during the 2004 campaign, when he hauled in 89 receptions for 1,095 yards and 16 touchdowns.
The former Purdue receiver was named to the Big Ten's All-Freshman Team in 2001 and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2003. In 2004, Stubblefield was a first-team All-Big Ten receiver and a consensus All-American.
On June 1, Stubblefield was listed on the ballot for the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class.
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE GETS PLEDGE FROM OHIO TE: Purdue has received another commitment in the 2025 recruiting class. The Boilermakers have earned a verbal pledge from 6-foot-4, 224-pound tight end Brian Kortovich, a three-star prospect out of Cleveland, Ohio. CLICK HERE
PURDUE LANDS IN-STATE RB: Purdue's 2025 recruiting class grew over the weekend. The Boilermakers received a verbal commitment from three-star running back and Elkhart, Ind. native Jaron Thomas. CLICK HERE