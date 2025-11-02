3 Critical Plays That Prevented Purdue From Upsetting No. 21 Michigan
Purdue fought valiantly in Ann Arbor on Saturday, but its upset bid came up just short. No. 21 Michigan survived a scare, defeating the Boilermakers 21-16. With the loss, Purdue fell to 2-7 on the season and 0-6 in Big Ten play.
The defense played outstanding most of the night, but Michigan's rushing attack proved to be too much, especially late in the game. Jordan Marshall piled up 185 yards and scored all three touchdowns in the victory.
But Purdue's loss on Saturday wasn't solely because of Michigan's great play. There were a few critical mistakes that cost the Boilermakers in Ann Arbor. Here are three critical moments from the loss.
The shanked punt at the end of the first half
With 1:59 remaining in the first half, Purdue's Hudauri Hines picked off a Bryce Underwood pass in the red zone with the score tied 7-7. At that point, it seemed like the score would be even at halftime. But that wasn't the case.
Purdue's offense ran three plays and picked up just six yards, requiring the punt team to take the field. The sure-footed Jack McCallister then shanked a punt that traveled just 21 yards, giving Michigan the ball at the Purdu 32-yard line. The Wolverines scored five plays later, taking a 14-7 lead into the locker room.
That was probably the most pivotal sequence of the game on Saturday night.
Ryan Browne's first quarter fumble
On its second possession of the game, Purdue drove down the field and got the ball to Michigan's 19-yard line. The Boilermakers had a chance to draw first blood and take an early lead in Ann Arbor.
Ryan Browne dropped back on a 2nd-and-7 and was mauled by the Michigan defense. His arm was hit as he was trying to throw the football and was recovered by the Wolverines. Initially, the play was ruled an incomplete pass, but it was reviewed and determined that Browne's arm was not coming forward when the ball was knocked free.
It was an opportunity for Purdue to get on the scoreboard, but the turnover bug bit the Boilers again.
Turnover on downs to start the fourth quarter
Trailing 14-10 and facing a 4th-and-2 to start the fourth quarter, Barry Odom chose to keep his offense on the field and try to convert a first down. Malachi Singleton was under center, hoping to move the sticks and give Purdue a chance to keep the drive alive.
Michigan's defense sold out on the run, Singleton picked up just one yard and the Wolverines took over possession at midfield.
Bryce Underwood then led Michigan's offense down the field for a 9-play, 50-yard drive to give the Wolverines a 21-10 lead in the fourth quarter. That proved to be the winning score for Michigan.
