How to Watch Purdue vs. No. 21 Michigan in Week 10
The calendars have turned to November, which means we've enter the final month of college football's regular season. Purdue is still searching for its first Big Ten win and No. 21 Michigan is hoping to remain in the College Football Playoff race.
On Saturday, the Boilermakers and Wolverines go head to head in Ann Arbor. Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's game.
Purdue (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) vs. #21 Michigan (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten)
- When: Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. (107,601 capacity)
- TV: Big Ten Network
- TV Announcers: Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Jake Butt (analyst), Brooke Fletcher (sideline).
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); SiriusXM Ch. 372; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio Announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play), Mark Hermann (analyst), Kelly Kitchel (sidelines), Rob Blackman (producer).
- Spread: Michigan is a 21.5-point favorite via FanDuel as of Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.
- All-time series: Michigan leads the all-time series vs. Purdue 47-14.
- Last meeting: Michigan defeated Purdue 41-13 on Nov. 4, 2023, in Ann Arbor.
- Weather: It's going to be a chilly fall day in Ann Arbor on Saturday. The forecast predicts a high of 51 degrees and a low of 39 degrees on game day. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-40s at kickoff and steadily dropping throughout the night. There is a 0% chance of precipitation, and winds will be mild, projected to be between 2 and 7 mph out of the west.
Team Stats
Offense
Statistic
Purdue Boilermakers
Michigan Wolverines
Scoring
22.9 ppg
29.0 ppg
Rush Yardage
141.63 ypg
220.13 ypg
Pass Yardage
246.1 ypg
190.8 ypg
Total Yardage
387.8 ypg
410.9 ypg
Turnovers
16
6
3rd Down %
39.05%
40.40%
Red Zone %
73.33%
85.71%
Defense
Statistic
Purdue Boilermakers
Michigan Wolverines
Scoring Allowed
27.8 ppg
17.4 ppg
Rush Yards Allowed
149.00 ypg
95.50 ypg
Pass Yards Allowed
245.6 ypg
212.0 ypg
Total Yards Allowed
394.6 ypg
307.5 ypg
Takeaways
5
15
Opp. 3rd Down %
35.92%
37.17%
Opp. Red Zone %
81.82%
78.26%
Players to Watch
Purdue Boilermakers
- Devin Mockobee, RB — There have been times this season when Mockobee has been vital to the offense's success, and other games in which he didn't receive a heavy workload. The senior has rushed for 521 yards and has 215 receiving yards, and accounts for five total touchdowns. Not only is he an effective ball carrier, but he's also become a real pass-catching weapon out of the backfield.
- Michael Jackson III, WR — Jackson has been the most consistent receiver on Purdue's roster this season. He's hauled in 44 catches this season, more than twice as many as any other player at the position. Jackson has accounted for 398 yards, but still hasn't had a touchdown reception since the season opener against Ball State.
- Charles Nunnally IV, DL — When it comes to being disruptive, Nunnally is the best player on Purdue's roster. He has racked up 7.5 tackles for loss and recorded five sacks in seven games for the Boilermakers. Nunnally has had no trouble getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks, accounting for five hurries on top of his sack total.
- Mani Powell, LB — Powell has been one of Purdue's consistent players defensively. He's accounted for 76 tackles, which ranks second in the nation and leads the Boilermakers. The linebacker has also been disruptive in the backfield, accounting for seven tackles for loss, a pair of pass break-ups, and forcing a fumble this season.
Michigan Wolverines
- Justice Haynes, RB — Haynes has looked like the Big Ten's best running back for most of the season. He's already racked up 857 yards and 10 touchdowns through eight games, maintaining a 7.08 yards per carry average. Haynes is battling an injury, which means he could see limited carries or miss Saturday's game. If he's at full strength, though, he's a tough back to bring down.
- Bryce Underwood, QB — As a freshman, there were some questions about how Underwood would handle being the starter at Michigan. He's handled it extremely well. He's battled some inconsistency this season, but he operates well within the Wolverines' offense. Underwood isn't just a quality passer; he's able to move the football with his legs.
- Cole Sullivan, LB — How often is a linebacker your interceptions leader, and by a wide margin? Sullivan has picked up three passes this year, but that's hardly his only contribution. He's also accounted for 27 total stops, four tackles for loss, and two sacks this season. The linebacker can make plays all over the field.
- Derrick Moore, DE —Moore has made a living disrupting backfields this year. The edge rusher has posted a team-high 6.5 sacks to go along with three quarterback hurries, two pass break-ups, and a forced fumble. Offensive linemen have had trouble keeping Moore away from the quarterback.
The Coaches
Barry Odom, Purdue
Odom is in his first year at Purdue after a successful two-year run at UNLV. The Rebels won 20 games in the past two seasons, reaching the Mountain West Championship Game each of the last two years. It was an impressive turnaround for a program that has struggled to find and sustain success over the course of its history.
Now, Odom comes to Purdue hoping to turn things around in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers ended the 2024 campaign with a 1-11 record. Although many would consider this a rebuilding project, Odom has refused to use that terminology with his team.
This year will be Odom's seventh as a college head coach. He was at Missouri from 2016-19, posting a 25-25 record and reaching a bowl game twice in that span. As an assistant coach, Odom has worked at Missouri (2003-15) and Arkansas (2020-22).
- Overall record: 46-39
- Record at Purdue: 2-6
Sherrone Moore, Michigan
Moore is in his second season as the head coach at Michigan after taking over when Jim Harbaugh took a job with the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. He had been on the Wolverines' staff since 2018 before earning the job as head coach.
Moore's run at Michigan began in 2018 when he was hired as the tight ends coach. In 2021, he was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, where he spent two seasons before taking full responsibility of the offense and offensive line. Moore was also acting head coach during Harbaugh's suspensions.
Before his arrival in Ann Arbor, Moore was an offensive guard at Oklahoma. Shortly after his playing career, he jumped into coaching, landing a gig as a graduate assistant at Louisville from 2009-11. He was then promoted to tight ends coach for the Cardinals, where he'd spend the 2012 and 2013 seasons.
More then spent four seasons (2014-17) at Central Michigan, primarily working as the tight ends coach, but adding associate head coach and recruiting coordinator to his duties in 2017.
- Overall record: 12-7
- Record at Michigan: 12-7
Preview and Prediction
A major key to Saturday's game is whether or not Michigan star running back Justice Haynes is healthy. He's been nearly unstoppable out of the backfield for the Wolverines, but an injury could keep him sidelined or limit his touches against Purdue. Jordan Marshall is more than capable of carrying a heavy workload, already totaling more than 500 yards on the ground, but it would mean Michigan doesn't have that one-two punch out of the backfield.
Whether he's healthy or not, Purdue's defense is going to have to find ways to slow down the run. That's been Michigan's bread and butter this season, and the Boilermakers have had some issues at times slowing teams down on the ground. If Michigan establishes its rushing attack, it will open up the passing game for quarterback Bryce Underwood. The Boilermakers' secondary has struggled this season, too.
Offensively, Purdue has had productive games through the air with Ryan Browne under center, but turnovers have been a major issue. The Boilers have several receivers who can make big catches and create big plays. But can they do it against a stifling Michigan defense?
The Wolverines have an opportunistic defense, creating 15 turnovers so far. They've also dominated at the line of scrimmage and shut down the run. Purdue is going to have to play its cleanest, most efficient game of the year to have a chance on Saturday.
- Score Prediction — Michigan 38, Purdue 14
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Related stories on Purdue football
MOORE TALKS PURDUE QUARTERBACKS: Purdue plays both Ryan Browne and Malachi Singleton at quarterback. How can that tandem cause problems for Michigan's defense on Saturday in Ann Arbor? CLICK HERE