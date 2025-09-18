5 Keys for Purdue in Rivalry Game vs. No. 24 Notre Dame
Purdue has another tough test lurking ahead. After suffering a 33-17 loss to USC in the Big Ten opener last week, the Boilermakers head to South Bend for a matchup against No. 24 Notre Dame.
It's been quite some time since Purdue last beat Notre Dame, with the last victory coming in 2007. How can the Boilers end that drought this weekend?
Here are a few keys for the Boilermakers entering Saturday's rivalry game.
Better pass protection
It was a tough afternoon in West Lafayette for the offensive line at times last weekend. Ryan Browne was sacked five times and hurried four more by USC's defense, and the pressure clearly got to the quarterback at other points in the game. The Boilermakers have to do a better job of giving Browne a clean pocket.
USC essentially lived in the backfield, also totaling 10 tackles for loss. That's not a great recipe for success. Through two games, Notre Dame hasn't produced at that same level, recording just one sack and six tackles for loss, but they've also played against two physical offensive lines in Miami and Texas A&M.
It's imperative that the Boilermakers clean things up along the front lines and keep the Fighting Irish out of the backfield.
It's time to get a takeaway
Three games into the season, and Purdue's defense has yet to record a turnover. The Boilermakers had chances last week against USC, but couldn't take advantage. That has to change on Saturday.
Defensive coordinator Mike Scherer has done a really good job transforming this defense into a solid unit since the spring. It has yet to surrender a touchdown in the second half and has already pitched one shutout in a 31-0 win over Ball State.
For the Boilermakers to have a shot at winning some of the bigger games on the schedule, they're going to have to create some turnovers. It has to start this weekend in South Bend.
Special teams remains flawless
I'm not sure Purdue special teams coach James Shibest is getting enough credit for the job his unit has done thus far. Punter Jack McCallister leads the Big Ten in punting, averaging 52.3 yards per punt. He's also pinned opponents inside their 20-yard line five times on six attempts.
Kicker Spencer Porath has been perfect thus far, too, making all four field goal tries and converting on all 10 PAT attempts.
Purdue doesn't have much room for error, so getting flawless play out of the special teams unit is critical. If the Boilers find themselves in a close game, it could be the difference between a win and a loss.
Get Devin Mockobee involved
Maybe this sounds silly, especially since Mockobee has a Big Ten-leading 58 carries through three weeks. But he wasn't really able to get into a rhythm last week against the Trojans, totaling 45 yards on 12 carries.
Establishing the run and being able to keep drives alive on the ground is an important element in every game, but especially this weekend against a Notre Dame offense that can move the football. Keeping them on the sidelines as long as possible is key.
Mockobee isn't limited to just carrying the football, either. He can also catch passes out of the backfield. Purdue is better when it has more balance offensively, so getting the run game going is imperative.
Get off the field on 3rd and 4th down
When you work hard to get a team into third- and fourth-down situations, you have to reward yourself by getting off the field. So far, that's been a problem for the defense. Opponents have had a success rate of 42.2% on third- and fourth-down plays this season.
That's deflating for everyone on the field and on the sideline.
Purdue has been particularly poor on fourth down, with teams successfully converting on six of eight attempts this year. The Boilermakers have to get Notre Dame's offense off the field in those situations.
