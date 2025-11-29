Purdue's Devin Mockobee Gets Standing Ovation on Emotional Senior Day
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Friday night wasn't the Senior Night Devin Mockobee had hoped for. He wanted to be wearing shoulder pads and carrying his helmet, hoping to play as Purdue hosted No. 2 Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket game. Instead, the injured running back walked through the tunnel without having a chance to play the Hoosiers one final time.
Before the game even kicked off, Mockobee got emotional while going through the pre-game Senior Night ceremonies. The fifth-year senior poured his heart and soul into the program and has left a lasting impression on West Lafayette.
As Mockobee walked through the tunnel, he had tears in his eyes as he hugged and high-fived his teammates. It's quite evident just how much Purdue meant to the running back.
Mockobee suffered a season-ending injury in Purdue's 27-24 loss to Rutgers on Oct. 25. He sustained an ankle injury and underwent surgery, hoping to return for the Boilermakers at some point in the season. Unfortunately, that marked the end of his playing career in West Lafayette.
Mockobee rushed for 2,987 yards in four seasons at Purdue, ranking fourth on the program's all-time rushing list. He joined the program as a walk-on during the 2021 campaign and became a starter during the 2022 season, as the Boilermakers won a Big Ten West title.
The Boonville, Ind., native also scored 23 rushing touchdowns across four years, which ranks ninth in Purdue history. Mockobee accounted for 3,826 yards from scrimmage and 26 total touchdowns with the Boilers.
What's next for Mockobee?
Mockobee loved playing football at Purdue, which was evident in his emotion on Senior Night. But he hopes that he still as a lot more time on the gridiron ahead. He'll soon begin the next step in his football journey.
"Now is the time to start training and see what I can do to get ready for that next level when we come around to March," he said earlier this month.
When Mockobee first arrived at Purdue, he said his skill set was fairly limited. Five years later, though, he believes his versatility has evolved, and he has a lot to take to the next level.
"I think I'm way more well-rounded than I was," he said. "I was a chunk-yards guy when I first got here. I think in regard to pass-blocking and everything else. Coach [Lamar Conard] instilled more fundamentals in me and being a more consistent back, not just looking for the touchdown every time."
