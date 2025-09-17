Purdue OL Joey Tanona Talks About Return to Notre Dame This Weekend
A few years have passed since Joey Tanona was last on Notre Dame's campus. This weekend, the Zionsville native and former Fighting Irish recruit is headed to South Bend wearing a helmet with a different shade of gold.
Tanona planned to begin his college football career at Notre Dame as a member of the team's 2022 recruiting class. However, a car accident forced him to medically retire from the sport before his first season in South Bend.
Eventually, Tanona recovered from his injuries and wanted to give football another shot. Before the 2024 season, he committed to Purdue and saw action in 10 games last year.
Saturday, the 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive lineman will be making the trip to Notre Dame with hopes of pulling an upset on the 24th-ranked Irish.
"It's a really exciting opportunity," Tanona told reporters on Wednesday. "A few years ago, I never thought this would be the situation where I'd be playing back there, but I'm glad this is the situation now, and I couldn't be more glad or blessed."
After medically retiring from football in 2022, Tanona remained at Notre Dame, where he said he was a "regular student." Though he remained on campus, he said this weekend's matchup will be the first time he's ever seen a game from inside historic Notre Dame Stadium.
"This is the first time," Tanona said. "This is quite the experience and opportunity right here."
Tanona not overhyping return to South Bend
It would be understandable if Tanona placed a heavier emphasis on Saturday's game against Notre Dame. You wouldn't blame him for being excited to play against a school he once called home.
That's not his approach, though. Yes, Tanona is returning to South Bend for the first time since his transfer to Purdue, but he says nothing changes during the week as the Boilermakers prepare for another talented opponent.
"I'm not really treating it like it's any more special than it is. It's another game," Tanona said. "I have to focus on my preparation and our team's preparation ... They're a great team and we have to attack it like that."
Without question, Tanona wants to play well on Saturday. But it's not because he's out to prove a point. His commitment to preparation comes from wanting to create holes for running back Devin Mockobee and protect quarterback Ryan Browne.
The bottom line? Tanona wants to win football games at Purdue. It may not be where his career started, but West Lafayette is his home now.
"I love it here," he said. "There's no place I'd rather be than here."
