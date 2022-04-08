5 Questions Heading into Purdue Football's Spring Game at Ross-Ade Stadium

Purdue football kicks off its spring game at noon ET on Saturday inside Ross-Ade Stadium. Here are five questions ahead of the event before the team heads into the remainder of the offseason.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue football spring game is back at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday for the first time since 2019. The intrasquad matchup is scheduled to kick off at noon ET with free admission for fans, and it will also be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

The event marks the finale for the team's 15 spring practices that began back on Feb. 28. It's been a period to develop younger players while welcoming several new faces to the program, including four newly-appointed assistant coaches, five early enrollees from the 2022 recruiting class and eight players from the transfer portal.

The Boilermakers return 15 total starters on offense and defense from last year's team, a squadron that ended the season with a 9-4 overall record capped by a 48-45 victory against Tennessee in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

In a battle between both sides of the football, Purdue's offense will have a traditional scoring system while the defense is awarded points for getting specific stops.

How Many Snaps for QB Aidan O'Connell?

There's no uncertainty at the quarterback position heading into the 2022 football season for Purdue. With Aidan O'Connell returning for his sixth year with the program, he sits at the top of the totem pole with the likes of Austin Burton, Michael Alaimo and freshman Brady Allen vying for the backup spot.

The Boilermakers will unquestionably look to have O'Connell under center when the team opens its season on Sept. 1 under the lights against Penn State at Ross-Ade Stadium. So the question for Saturday is simple: How much can we expect to see from O'Connell?

Expect the second-team All-Big Ten signal-caller to be used sparingly. I foresee O'Connell to have a well-executed series before he's taken out in favor of Burton or Alaimo.

Purdue will be without several of its top receivers. Milton Wright, Broc Thompson and Mershawn Rice have all been held out of spring practices, and TJ Sheffield was another player that saw limited participation.

Saturday's spring game not only serves as a prime opportunity for Burton and Alaimo to see live repetitions, but it also allows Allen — a four-star recruit out of Gibson Southern High School in Fort Branch, Indiana — to put together everything he's learned as an early enrollee.

Not to mention, the Boilermakers will enter the matchup with a depleted secondary, especially at the cornerback position. I'm sure shredding the backup defenders in a spring game is not high on the bucket list for O'Connell, nor should it.

Who Fills in at Cornerback?

Depth at cornerback is a concern for Purdue entering Saturday's game as projected starters Jamari Brown and Cory Trice have been sidelined all spring while going through rehabilitation due to injury.

And with backup players bouncing in and out of the lineup for the past two months, the Boilermakers at one point resorted to lining up walk-on quarterbacks across from wide receivers during practice. First-year cornerbacks coach Ashten Youboty suggested they simply stick to throwing the ball for the time being.

Transfers Reese Taylor and Bryce Hampton have seen more practice time as of late and should be good to go for Saturday. The two are in the mix for playing time when the season kicks off, but that doesn't mean the pair should shoulder all the playing time on the perimeter during the spring game.

Will Tyrone Tracy See Playing Time at RB?

Iowa transfer Tyrone Tracy is Purdue football's next swiss army knife on the offensive side of the ball. An explosive weapon that can run routes from anywhere on the field in addition to receiving handoffs as a running back.

Coach Jeff Brohm won't want to reveal everything that's in the works for Tracy during the team's spring game, but I'm curious to see how much work he'll get running the ball. What's for certain is that he'll get his fair share of targets as a wide receiver.

The Decatur Central High School graduate posted just 16 rushing attempts for 93 yards and two touchdowns during his time with the Hawkeyes.

Running back King Doerue returns this season and is a projected starter for the Boilermakers, while Indiana transfer Sampson James will finally get a chance to see the field in 2022 after a year of waiting. Walk-on Devin Mockobee has taken plenty of reps this spring with Dylan Downing sidelined due to injury.

How Deep is the Team's Defensive Line?

No George Karlaftis, no problem. Well, sort of.

Purdue football may not boast a first-round NFL Draft talent along its defensive front for the upcoming season, but it's making up for the loss of its All-American defensive end with a steady rotation.

Co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Mark Hagen said the goal for the 2022 season is to have three players at each position ready to play. With Defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson out due to injury and Branson Deen not likely to see heavy playing time on Saturday as an expected starter, it's unlikely we see a sneak peek at the team's wave of defensive lineman.

But behind the veteran group along the defensive front are several players looking to prove themselves this spring and showcase their improvements ahead of fall camp.

Can Early Enrollees Make a Splash?

Purdue football brought on 19 high school players during the early December signing period, and a handful made it to campus early to take part in the team's spring practices. Allen and a fellow four-star recruit in defensive end Joe Strickland headline the group, and both should see plenty of playing time on Saturday.

The others who took part in spring practices are defensive tackles JP Deeter and Mo Omonode, alongside wide receiver Zion Steptoe. It was a prime opportunity for the young recruits to seize college reps before the other freshmen arrive in the fall.

Saturday's spring game serves as one last opportunity for them to put together valuable film in order to continue progressing in their development.

Offense (7)

King Dorue, Running Back

Payne Durham, Tight End

Gus Hartwig, Center

Spencer Holstege Left Guard

Eric Miller, Right Tackle

Aidan O'Connell, Quarterback

Milton Wright, Wide Receiver

Defense (8)

Cam Allen, Strong Safety

Jamari Brown, Cornerback

Branson Deen, Defensive Tackle

Kieren Douglas, Linebacker

Jalen Graham, Linebacker

Marvin Grant, Free Safety

Kydran Jenkins, Defensive End

Lawrence Johnson, Defensive Tackle

Special Teams (4)

Mitchell Fineran, Kicker

Jack Ansell, Punter

Jack Albers, Holder (Quarterback)

Nick Zecchino, Longsnapper