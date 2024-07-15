Anonymous Big Ten Coaches Offer Optimistic Outlook for Purdue, Ryan Walters in 2024
Purdue and coach Ryan Walters went through some growing pains in 2023. Now, with a full year of head coaching experience under his belt, other Big Ten coaches believe that Walters and the Boilermakers can make significant improvement this coming college football season.
Walters was a first-year head coach in 2023 and Purdue finished with a 4-8 record. The Boilers did finish on a somewhat positive note, winning two of their final three games, including a win over Indiana to keep the Old Oaken Bucket in West Lafayette.
Heading into the 2024 season, anonymous Big Ten coaches told Athlon Sports that Purdue could be in store for a big step forward, particularly on the defensive end.
“Watch these guys for a defensive breakout.," one coach said. "They didn’t fully understand the system Ryan installed in Year 1. They’ve brought in some really talented transfers, and a lot of their key guys are back. This is going to be the identity of their team."
Statistically, Purdue was one of the worst defensive teams in the Big Ten a season ago. The Boilers surrendered 30.4 points (14th in the Big Ten) and 382.1 yards (12th in the Big Ten) per game. Purdue's pass defense also ranked last in the conference, allowing 241.5 yards per game through the air.
Purdue's defensive woes were somewhat surprising, considering Walters' success as the defensive coordinator at Illinois. Now that players are entering Year 2 of his system, there should be a better understanding schematically.
But those Big Ten coaches expect Purdue to see some improvements offensively, as well. A big reason why is the return of quarterback Hudson Card.
"Hudson [Card] is a solid and experienced quarterback, and he’s got another year under his belt in [offensive coordinator Graham] Harrell’s system," an anonymous coach said.
Card threw for 2,387 yards and 15 touchdowns with eight interceptions a year ago. He also rushed for five additional scores.
As talented as Card is, there's still some work to do in other areas offensively.
"They need to develop the O-line and receivers better, but expect them to improve overall this season," another coach said.
Purdue ranked sixth in the conference in scoring offense in 2023, averaging 23.9 points per game. The Boilers were also the third-most productive rushing offense in the Big Ten, averaging 169.1 yards per contest.
The blocks are in place for Purdue to have a nice bounce-back year in 2024, but it won't be easy. The Boilermakers will play one of the toughest schedules in the country, which includes matchups against Notre Dame (Sept. 14), Oregon State (Sept. 21), Wisconsin (Oct. 5), Oregon (Oct. 18), Ohio State (Nov. 9) and Penn State (Nov. 16).
Yes, Purdue faces plenty of challenges in the 2024 season, but it'll be better equipped to handle them. It should make for an entertaining year in West Lafayette.
