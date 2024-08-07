Pair of Boilermakers Named to College Football Comeback Player of the Year Watch List
A pair of Boilermakers have been named to the Comeback Player of the Year Watch List for the 2024 season. Tight end Max Klare and wide receiver Jahmal Edrine both received recognition.
The award, which was established in 2018, has recognized college football players for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances. A total of 90 student-athletes were included on the watch list.
Klare played in just five of Purdue's 12 games a season ago before suffering an ankle injury. He ended his injury-shortened year with 22 catches for 196 yards. He enjoyed a pair of 60-yard outings last season, totaling 65 yards on five receptions against Syracuse and hauling in eight passes for 64 yards against Virginia Tech.
Klare will be entering the 2024 season as a redshirt sophomore.
Edrine has yet to play a snap for the Boilermakers, suffering a season-ending injury during fall camp in 2023. The redshirt junior spent his first two college seasons at Florida Atlantic before transferring to Purdue.
During the 2022 season at FAU, Edrine appeared in 11 games and made nine starts for the Owls. He finished the year with 39 catches for 570 yards and six touchdowns.
Purdue was bit by the injury bug early and often last season. With Klare and Edrine back in the mix offensively for the Boilermakers, there's a little more enthusiasm and excitement about what the passing attack can look like in 2024.
We'll see Klare and Edrine back in action on Saturday, Aug. 31, when Purdue opens the 2024 season at Ross-Ade Stadium against Indiana State.
