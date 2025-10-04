Availability Report for Purdue vs. Illinois — Boilers Without Starting DB
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue will be without one of its starting defensive backs for Saturday's matinee against No. 22 Illinois at Ross-Ade Stadium. Senior defensive back Tony Grimes will miss the contest due to injury, according to the team's availability report.
Grimes started in each of Purdue's first four games of the 2025 season. He has accounted for nine total tackles on the season, including five solo stops. His presence will be missed, especially for a secondary unit that has struggled this season.
Purdue's defense allows 213 yards per game through the air this season and has surrendered 14 pass plays exceeding 20 yards. The Boilermakers have yet to record an interception on the year and have forced just one turnover.
Grimes' absence, especially against a skilled Illinois passing attack led by Luke Altmyer, could be a problem for the Boilermakers. Altmyer has thrown for 1,183 yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions, while completing more than 71% of his passes.
Additionally, wide receiver EJ Horton Jr. has been listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Fighting Illini. The senior has played in all four games, making two starts. He has totaled 10 receptions for 125 yards so far this season. Horton has been a key part of a wide receiver room that has shown significant improvement from a year ago.
Six Boilermakers are listed as "out" for Saturday's game against Illinois. Horton is the only player listed as questionable. Illinois has five players listed as "out" for the game, one is questionable, and five are out for the season.
Kickoff between Purdue and Illinois is set for noon ET, and the game will air on the Big Ten Network. Below are the availability reports for both the Boilermakers and the Fighting Illini.
Purdue Boilermakers availability report
Out for game
- #0 Tony Grimes, defensive back
- #8 De'Nylon Morrissette, wide receiver
- #13 TJ Lindsey, defensive tackle
- #41 Jon Grimmett, tight end
- #81 George Burhenn, tight end
- #96 Jordan Cree, defensive lineman
Questionable
- #13 EJ Horton Jr., wide receiver
Out for season
- #9 Jalil Hall, wide receiver
Illinois Fighting Illini availability report
Out for game
- #4 Daniel Brown, linebacker
- #14 Xavier Scott, defensive back
- #21 Ben Clawson, defensive back
- #42 Luke Zardzin, linebacker
- #72 Ayden Knapik, offensive lineman
Questionable
- #64 Josh Kreutz, offensive lineman
Out for season
- #16 Logan Farrell, tight end
- #20 John Forster, running back
- #32 Tywan Cox, defensive back
- #56 JJ Hirdes, offensive lineman
- #84 Grant Smith, tight end
