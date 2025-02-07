Barry Odom Already Speaking Highly of Environment at Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When Purdue kicks off the 2025 season at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30 against Ball State, new coach Barry Odom wants it to be one of the best environments in college football. He knows from past experiences that it can be an uncomfortable place to play.
Odom has limited experience playing at Ross-Ade Stadium, bringing his Missouri team to West Lafayette in 2018. Despite the hostile environment, the Tigers defeated the Boilers 40-37.
Still, that atmosphere left a lasting impression on Odom.
"I have seen it over the years," Odom said on Purdue Football Live. "I remember watching games at night when the Boilermakers were rolling. I personally saw it first hand when I brought a team in here in 2018."
Odom understands that the fan support isn't going to come blindly. After a 1-11 season and a 5-19 mark over the last two seasons under the previous regime, there may be some hesitancy from a fan perspective.
That's why Purdue is going to work extremely hard to put a great product on the field that fans can get behind each and every week — especially for those home games.
"There's a number of walls we want to break down, and that's playing great at home. It's going to start with us preparing the right way, getting ready to go play at a high level," Odom said. "And then we want to turn Ross-Ade into the greatest home-field advantage that a team can have — make people fear coming to play us, not only because we're a really good football team, but our fans make it a nightmare situation for them."
Purdue will have seven home games during the 2025 season. It starts on Aug. 30 with a contest against Southern Illinois. The Boilermakers will also play host to Southern Illinois (Sept. 6), USC (Sept. 13), Illinois (Oct. 4), Rutgers (Oct. 25), Ohio State (Nov. 8) and Indiana (Nov. 29).
ODOM TALKS RECRUITING PHILOSOPHY: Even though the transfer portal has become prominent in college football, Barry Odom says his primary focus is building the Purdue program through high school recruiting. CLICK HERE
PURDUE LANDS FIRST PLEDGE OF 2026: Purdue has its first verbal commitment of the 2026 recruiting class, landing a pledge from 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive lineman Rico Schrieber. CLICK HERE
ODOM ADDS FUEL TO PURDUE-IU: Did Barry Odom pour a little more fuel on the Purdue-Indiana football rivalry? During a press conference on Wednesday, he referred to the Hoosiers as "the opponent in red." CLICK HERE
ODOM'S COMMITMENT TO SUCCESS AT PURDUE: New Purdue coach Barry Odom said he feels a "very, very deep" responsibility to get the Boilermaker football program back on the right track. CLICK HERE
PURDUE SETS SPRING GAME DATE: The Purdue football team has set a date and kickoff time for the 2025 spring game. It will also be streamed on Big Ten-Plus. The Boilermakers are entering their first year under coach Barry Odom. CLICK HERE