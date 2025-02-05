Barry Odom Feels 'Deep Responsibility' to Get Purdue Football Back on Track
When Barry Odom was introduced as Purdue's next head football coach back in December, University president Dr. Mung Chiang proclaimed that the school was prepared to "invest more than ever before" in athletics. Based on Odom's press conference on National Signing Day on Wednesday, it sounds like that has been the case.
Odom held a press conference on Wednesday to talk about Purdue's incoming transfer portal and recruiting class, provide a preview on spring practice and explain the steps he's taking to get the Boilermakers back on the winning track.
While speaking with reporters, Odom was asked about the support he's received from the Purdue administration. He said that the school has gone above and beyond to help the football program, making his desire to resurrect Boilermaker football even stronger.
"From donor to fan to student, whatever their role is, they should be proud of Purdue University and our administration," Odom said. "They've done absolutely everything that our football program and team has needed to build it for success.
"The responsibility that I feel and have every day to get this program back to where Purdue should be is very, very deep. I could not do it as the head coach without the support I have received."
In December, when Purdue introduced Odom as the next coach, there were some questions about Purdue's financial support in the athletic department. But Chiang made it clear that the university was willing to do whatever it needed to restore Purdue's winning culture.
"Athletics is an essential and defining part of what Purdue is about," Chiang said. "We've got a glorious history in football. Today, we're going to revitalize that.
"Athletics is such an important part of what Purdue stands for, what it means to all the Boilermakers out there. The Board of Trustees, myself, we're going to invest more than ever before in athletics."
Odom has gotten to work quickly since arriving in West Lafayette. He brought in 40 new players to Purdue, 29 via the transfer portal and 11 high school recruits. On Wednesday, he said their will still be some pieces added in the spring portal window, as the Boilers have some holes to fill.
When pressed on the position groups of needed, Odom stressed the offensive line.
There's no question Odom has his work cut out for him. Purdue finished with a 1-11 record last year and is 5-19 over the last two seasons. But with new investment from the administration, 40 new players on the roster and a "deep responsibility to find success," the new coach and his staff are working hard to get the program back on the right track.
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE FOOTBALL SPRING GAME: The Purdue football team has set a date for the 2025 spring game. The Boilermakers are entering their first year under coach Barry Odom. CLICK HERE
ODOM PROMISES TO WIN BIG: New Purdue football coach Barry Odom made an appearance at Mackey Arena for Friday's rivalry game vs. Indiana, promising to revitalize the program. CLICK HERE
MBOW GETS NFL COMBINE INVITE: Purdue offensive lineman Marcus Mbow has received an invitation to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. He's also participating in the Reese's Senior Bowl. CLICK HERE