Barry Odom Appreciative of Purdue's Supportive Students: 'They've Been Awesome'
Through two games at Purdue, coach Barry Odom has been impressed with the Ross-Ade Brigade. He gave the Purdue student section some major props when making an appearance on the Big Ten Network's B1G Today on Wednesday.
The Boilermakers are off to their first 2-0 start since 2021, defeating Ball State and Southern Illinois in the first two weeks of the season. That has obviously generated a lot of excitement around the program, especially with USC coming to West Lafayette this weekend.
On Wednesday, Odom joined B1G Today to talk about the successful 2-0 start. He was asked for his favorite part of gameday in West Lafayette, which led to a shout-out to the Ross-Ade Brigade.
"I think the student section here has just been unbelievable," Odom said. "It's remarkable. As soon as they open the gates at the 90-minute mark, the place is completely full. The students have been awesome.
"They're smart football fans — they get loud when they're supposed to get loud, they cheer when they're supposed to cheer. That's been a lot of fun to have them on our side. "
Odom has been impressed with the loyalty Purdue fans have shown early in his tenure with the program. He's excited to see what it could look like when the Boilermakers get rolling.
"Ross-Ade, when done right and you're playing winning football, it can be one of the toughest environments in college football," Odom said.
Students have a great opportunity to create a hostile environment this weekend, as Purdue hosts USC in the Big Ten opener. Both teams are 2-0 and are hoping to remain perfect on the year.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.
Related stories on Purdue football
BTN PERSONALITIES IMPRESSED BY PURDUE: Before the season started, nobody knew what to expect from Purdue. The Boilers have only been two games, but they've already impressed some BTN personalities. CLICK HERE
WHEN WAS PURDUE'S LAST 3-0 START? If Purdue upsets USC this weekend, it will start the season 3-0. When was the last time that happened in West Lafayette? It's been a long time. CLICK HERE
PURDUE-USC GAMEDAY GUIDE: Big Ten play begins this weekend with Purdue hosting USC at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. Here's your complete gameday guide for this weekend's showdown. CLICK HERE