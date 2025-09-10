Big Ten Network Personalities Shout Out Purdue's 'Dramatic Improvement'
Dave Revsine and Gerry DiNardo both admitted they weren't sure what to expect when Purdue hit the field this season. The two Big Ten Network personalities weren't overly impressed with the Boilermakers when they visited West Lafayette for fall camp, but after a 2-0 start, they've changed their minds.
During Wednesday's edition of B1G Today, Revsine and DiNardo talked about the upcoming conference clash between Purdue and USC. The two talked about the Boilermakers' first two victories, and how impressed they are by the team's progress.
"It's interesting to do this comparison game of what you thought vs. what you end up seeing," Revsine said. "I would just say, Purdue — I can say it now because it's clear — they're dramatically improved in these first two games.
"We saw a scrimmage (in August), and it was really disjointed. So, I'll just say, they're better than I thought they were going to be by a pretty significant margin."
Since he arrived in West Lafayette, coach Barry Odom has refrained from using the term "rebuild." He's frequently talked about wanting to win immediately at Purdue.
The Boilermakers have started on the right foot. They've posted a 31-0 win over Ball State and a 34-17 victory over Southern Illinois to start the year.
"For Coach Odom to have gone through from the day we were there to today ... to come up with a two-deep that has played lights-out, that has a lot of confidence going into the USC game," DiNardo said.
Because of the opponents on the schedule, Revsine and DiNardo aren't particularly surprised by Purdue's start to the season, at least in the wins and losses column. Instead, they've been impressed with how Odom's team has looked in those contests.
Heading into Saturday's Big Ten showdown with USC, both Big Ten Network analysts are expecting the Boilermakers to put up a tough fight as they host the Trojans.
"We knew, because of the schedule, they could be 2-0. But it's a more impressive 2-0 than I expected." DiNardo said. "They'll be ready for USC. This could be a very interesting game."
"I'm not shocked they're 2-0," Revsine said. "It feels to me, based on what I saw when we saw it and what we've seen in these first two games, maybe they made the most progress of any team (in the Big Ten)."
Related stories on Purdue football
WHEN WAS PURDUE'S LAST 3-0 START? If Purdue upsets USC this weekend, it will start the season 3-0. When was the last time that happened in West Lafayette? It's been a long time. CLICK HERE
PURDUE-USC GAMEDAY GUIDE: Big Ten play begins this weekend with Purdue hosting USC at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. Here's your complete gameday guide for this weekend's showdown. CLICK HERE
BREES REMEMBERS FIRST START VS. USC: Sweltering heat, a field full of NFL stars, and the first start for an all-time great. Drew Brees remembers his first game as a starting quarterback vs. USC. CLICK HERE