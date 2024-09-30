Big Ten Announces Kickoff Times, TV Designations for Week 7 Games
Week 7 in the Big Ten might be one of the most entertaining of the season. Matchups between Ohio State and Oregon, Penn State and USC and Washington and Iowa highlight the weekend slate. On Monday, the Big Ten revealed the kickoff times and television information for those matchups.
Here's the rundown of the Week 7 schedule in the Big Ten.
Week 7 Big Ten schedule
Northwestern vs. Maryland
- Date: Friday, Oct. 11
- Kickoff time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.
- TV information: FOX
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.
- TV information: FOX or Big Ten Network
Washington vs. Iowa
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV information: FOX or Big Ten Network
Purdue vs. Illinois
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
- TV information: Fox Sports 1
Penn State vs. USC
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.
- TV information: CBS
Ohio State vs. Oregon
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
- Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
- TV information: NBC
Minnesota vs. UCLA
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
- Kickoff time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
