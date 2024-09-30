Boilermakers Country

Big Ten Announces Kickoff Times, TV Designations for Week 7 Games

The Big Ten has announced kickoff times and TV information for Week 7 games in the Big Ten, highlighted by the Oregon-Ohio State and Penn State-USC games.

Dustin Schutte

Brutus Buckeye and the Oregon Duck mascot watch from the sideline
Brutus Buckeye and the Oregon Duck mascot watch from the sideline / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Week 7 in the Big Ten might be one of the most entertaining of the season. Matchups between Ohio State and Oregon, Penn State and USC and Washington and Iowa highlight the weekend slate. On Monday, the Big Ten revealed the kickoff times and television information for those matchups.

Here's the rundown of the Week 7 schedule in the Big Ten.

Week 7 Big Ten schedule

Northwestern vs. Maryland

  • Date: Friday, Oct. 11
  • Kickoff time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.
  • TV information: FOX

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
  • Kickoff time: Noon ET
  • Location: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.
  • TV information: FOX or Big Ten Network

Washington vs. Iowa

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
  • Kickoff time: Noon ET
  • Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV information: FOX or Big Ten Network

Purdue vs. Illinois

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
  • Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
  • TV information: Fox Sports 1

Penn State vs. USC

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
  • Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.
  • TV information: CBS

Ohio State vs. Oregon

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
  • Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
  • TV information: NBC

Minnesota vs. UCLA

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
  • Kickoff time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Location: The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
  • TV information: Big Ten Network

