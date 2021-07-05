Big Ten Daily: Ohio State. Earns Commitment From Five-Star DL J.T. Tuimoloau

Ohio State earns a late commitment from the nation's top 2021 defensive line prospect, Penn State's 2022 recruiting class now ranks among the top five in the country and Michigan's DeVante' Jones withdraws from the NBA Draft. Here's the latest from around the Big Ten.

Ohio State football's 2021 recruiting class received a late addition Sunday after five-star defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau announced his commitment to the Buckeyes.

Tuimoloau, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive tackle from Eastside Catholic High School in Bellevue, Washington, did not sign his national letter of intent or announce his commitment on signing day in February. He held offers from 24 programs and took visits to Ohio State, Washington, USC and Oregon.

He had Alabama among his top-five list on Dec. 16, 2020, but did not include the Crimson Tide as a possibility when announcing his final decision.

Tuimoloau is the No. 1 prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports. With the addition of the highly-touted recruit, Ohio State has earned commitments from 22 prospects, including six different five-star recruits. The Buckeyes boast the nation's second-best 2021 recruiting class which tops the Big Ten Conference.

Going back to 2012, it's the 10th straight year that Ohio State has had at least one five-star recruit committed to the program.

Penn State's 2022 Recruiting Class Ranks Top 5 in the Country

While Ohio State football was bolstering its upcoming recruiting class on Sunday, Penn State added three commitments to its 2022 class. The Nittany Lions now have 17 total pledges, driving the group to No. 3 overall in the entire country.

Penn State earned commitments from four-star prospects Tyreese Fearbry and Zane Durant. The team capped off its day with one final commitment from three-star defensive lineman Kaleb Artis.

Fearbry, a 6-foot-5 edge defender from Perry Traditional Academy in Pittsburgh, is ranked the No. 12 player at his position in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Alongside the in-state recruit, the Nittany Lions dipped into Florida to earn a commitment from Durant. The 6-foot-1 defensive lineman from Lake Nona High School in Orlando is a top-50 prospect at his position, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Artis, the program's final commitment of the day, is a 6-foot-4 prospect out of St. Francis Preparatory School in Fresh Meadows, New York. He is the No. 63 player at his position and the second-highest recruit in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

With the additions, Penn State only trails Ohio State and Notre Dame in the 2022 football recruiting rankings. Before the day started, the Nittany Lions ranked No. 8 in the country. The Buckeyes currently boast the top-rated class in the cycle.

The student-athletes will have the opportunity to officially sign with their programs during the Early Signing Period in December.

Michigan Guard DeVante' Jones Withdraws From NBA Draft

DeVante' Jones, a transfer from Coastal Carolina who recently joined the Michigan basketball program, will withdraw his name from the 2021 NBA Draft and return to college for his senior season.

"I decided to withdraw from the NBA draft because there's a stigma of the level I played at my three years at Coastal Carolina University," Jones told ESPN. "Being able to transition to the Big Ten and play under Juwan Howard will be the perfect opportunity for me to showcase my abilities on a higher stage. I had great conversations with NBA teams, but I would love to keep proving the world wrong because a lot of people believe I'll get to Michigan and 'fall off.'"

The deadline for college student-athletes to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to the NCAA while maintaining eligibility is Wednesday.

Jones, a 6-foot-1 guard, was recognized as the Sun Belt Player of the Year as a junior. He averaged 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game during the 2020-21 season.

He helped lead Coastal Carolina to the College Basketball Invitational's championship game. In May, he announced he would enter the Big Ten Conference by transferring to Michigan.

Jones participated at the NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago last week, showcasing himself as a quality defender. Last season, he contributed on the offensive end of the floor in a variety of ways. He shot 48.7% from the floor, including 36.8% from 3-point range.

"During this entire NBA process I believe I showcased my ability to defend at a high-level," Jones told ESPN. "I showed teams I belong with the 'high-major' players; I'm hungry and willing to do whatever it takes to win and become the best player I can. Teams knew I could score, but doing it against better competition opened their eyes. I know I have a lot more to prove and work on."

The Wolverines lost Franz Wagner, Isaiah Livers and Chaundee Brown to the NBA Draft, but the program boasts the nation's top-rated recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

