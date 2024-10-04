Big Ten Daily (Oct. 4): Wisconsin RB Chez Mellusi Steps Away from Team
Wisconsin will be down a running back for a portion of the season. Thursday, the team announced that senior Chez Mellusi has stepped away from the team in an effort to rehab injuries that have plagued him throughout his career with the Badgers.
Mellusi is a sixth-year player, spending his first two seasons at Clemson before transferring to Wisconsin in 2021. Per Badger Extra, there's a possibility that the running back could return, but there's no real timetable on when — or if — he'll be back.
“We want to let people know that Chez is going to be stepping away from the team for now and working to get his body healthy,” Wisconsin said in a statement. “He’s endured many injuries and has worked extremely hard to be able to play this year, but his body hasn’t responded the way he expected. We’re here to support Chez in any way we can and hope he’ll be back on the football field again one day.”
Mellusi suffered an injury in each of the last three seasons at Wisconsin. He suffered an ACL tear in 2021, a broken bone in his arm in 2022 and a broken leg and ankle in 2023. In total, he's missed 17 games over the last three years.
In the first four games of the 2024 season, Mellusi rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns on 56 carries. He has been the Badgers' leading rusher and has more carries than any other running back on the depth chart.
With Mellusi out of the picture, Wisconsin will now have to depend on Cade Yacamelli and Tawee Walker out of the backfield. Both have rushed for over 140 yards so far this season.
Mellusi has rushed for 1,826 yards and 14 touchdowns in his four years in Madison. His absence creates a big void in the backfield, especially as the Badgers move into Big Ten play.
Wisconsin has dropped its last two games to Alabama and USC. Now, the Badgers host a struggling Purdue team at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin has won the last 17 meetings against the Boilermakers.
Brad Underwood's epic quote from Big Ten Media Days
How about a Brad Underwood quote for the Friday Funnies? The Illinois basketball coach may have had the funniest moment of Big Ten Media Days this week.
Underwood, entering his eighth season at Illinois, was asked which player on his team he'd feel most comfortable giving the ball to in late-game situations. He then delivered this hilarious response.
"God dang," Underwood started. "I don't know if I know that. That's something we actually practice because I need to know who makes them.
"There's a lot of guys you can throw them to, there are not enough guys with," Underwood said, taking an extremely long pause, "a sack big enough to make them."
Don't worry, Underwood then apologized for using the terminology.
During Big Ten Media Days, you usually hear all kinds of things from coaches and players. But rarely does something catch your attention quite like that.
