Big Ten Daily (Oct. 1): Big Ten, SEC Reportedly Set to Discuss Scheduling Partnership
There might be a fan rivalry between the Big Ten and SEC conferences, but the two leagues are working together in hopes of securing more automatic bids in the College Football Playoff. ESPN's Heather Dinich reported that the two conferences are planning to discuss a potential scheduling partnership in the near future.
Per the report, the Big Ten and SEC are expected to have a conversation about a potential scheduling partnership next week in Nashville. Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey will speak with athletic directors.
The two leagues are discussing a potential scheduling partnership in an effort to secure four bids each in the College Football Playoff when the new contract begins in 2026. If that came to fruition, the Big Ten and SEC would then have eight of the 12 possible bids in the postseason event.
However, there is one catch to a potential partnership. The Big Ten would likely try to push the SEC to play a nine-game conference schedule. The Big Ten already plays nine league games while the SEC has dug its heels in on playing eight.
"If we're all going to figure this out," one source told ESPN, "we've got to be on equal footing."
With the Big Ten having 18 teams and the SEC have 16, the two leagues have separated themselves from the rest of the college football world. It only makes sense that they'd want a larger piece of the College Football Playoff pie.
But the ACC, Big 12 and Notre Dame would probably have a few things to say in regards to the Big Ten and SEC taking so many bids. It certainly adds some drama to the college athletics landscape.
Big Ten's new onside kick rule
It didn't take long for the Big Ten to implement a rule change following Saturday's controversial onside kick between Michigan and Minnesota. The league has announced a major change that should help officials on these specific plays.
Saturday, Minnesota overcame a 24-3 deficit to get within striking distance of Michigan late in the game. After scoring a touchdown with under two minutes to play to pull within three points, the Gophers attempted and recovered an onside kick.
But officials flagged Minnesota for an offsides penalty — a questionable call at best. Michigan got the ball and was able to run out the clock to secure a 27-24 victory.
On Monday, the Big Ten announced it had made a change to the rule.
“Effective immediately, the Big Ten has been approved by the NCAA to implement a modified officiating mechanic that will allow the conference to change the manner in which it officiates onside kicks by positioning the Line Judge and Head Line-Judge on the kicking team’s restraining line, thereby putting multiple officials in the best position to consistently make the correct judgment,” the league said, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
It certainly doesn't help Minnesota now, but at least the Big Ten showed some initiative to improve its officiating practices.
