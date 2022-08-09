With just six scholarship cornerbacks on the roster, Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was already concerned about the depth of the position – and that was before sophomore Jordan Hancock limped off the practice field with a wrap on his leg on Tuesday morning.

“We’re a little banged up at corner,” Knowles said, noting second- and third-year safeties Jantzen Dunn and Cameron Martinez have took reps at the position today. “We’re going to have to dual-train because we’ve got corners who run all the time back and forth and we’re going to get the soft-tissue injuries.

“We need to be fresh, so I feel like it’s definitely something we are keeping our eye on and trying to make sure we get multiple guys there repetitions.”

Asked if Hancock might miss an extended period of time, Knowles said it was “above his pay grade,” referencing head coach Ryan Day’s policy of not discussing injuries. But there’s no doubt his absence would be significant.

After all, Hancock and redshirt freshman Jakailin Johnson are the only other cornerbacks with in-game experience behind returning starters Cameron Brown and Denzel Burke. Freshmen Jyaire Brown and Ryan Turner, meanwhile, are still early in their development. That’s where Dunn and Martinez come into the fold.

“Between Perry (Eliano) and Tim (Walton), they decided those are guys that have exhibited the kind of foot quickness and speed and athleticism to fit the corner position,” Knowles said. “I thought they looked pretty good. I really do.”

Martinez, who was a highly decorated quarterback in high school, actually began his career at cornerback before moving to safety last season. He then started two games at nickel, notably returning an interception 61 yards for a touchdown against Tulsa, but now finds himself behind Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister on the depth chart.

Still, Knowles has been impressed with what he’s seen from Martinez over the last eight months and believes he can make an impact at cornerback if called upon.

“I think he's got a quickness. He’s got a toughness. He’s got a mental attitude and fortitude,” Knowles said. “He's a guy who's a playmaker and focused and doesn't get upset, doesn't panic. He makes the play, comes back and makes another one. He doesn't say much, but you can see he's locked in.

“He understands everything. I can't remember him really making a mistake at all. He's quiet, but he understands everything. He's always locked in. He's always 100 percent locked in.”

