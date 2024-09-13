Big Ten Daily (Sept. 13): BTN Analyst Still Confident in Dan Lanning, Oregon
It's been a rough start to the 2024 season for Oregon. Yes, the Ducks are 2-0, and ultimately, that's the most important thing. But Dan Lanning's team has had close calls against Idaho and Boise State in the first two weeks, causing some concern in Eugene.
Big Ten Network analyst Adam Breneman isn't ready to hit the panic button yet. In a recent Butt & Breneman podcast episode, he explained why he still thinks Oregon is one of the most dangerous teams in the sport.
"I believe in Dan Lanning. I think it's one of the best programs in college football," Breneman said. "I still believe Oregon is an elite football team. The good news is that they have not lost through the first two weeks.
"I look at this offense, and I still see a path for how Oregon can go make a run at this thing and be great on offense as this thing goes on. I still see Dillon Gabriel — who's won tons of games and thrown for, what, 10,000 yards — I still see it. It hasn't clicked yet in the first two weeks. Also, we know Dan Lanning. We know Dan Lanning is going to figure this thing out. I still think Oregon ends the season as a top-six or seven team and makes the College Football Playoff."
Oregon survived a scare from Idaho in Week 1, winning 24-14. Last Saturday, the Ducks needed 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to defeat Boise State 37-34.
From a numbers perspective, Gabriel has played really well the first two weeks of the season. He's completed 84.3% of his passes for 623 yards and four touchdowns. But Oregon's inability to stretch the field, create running lanes or protect the quarterback — the Ducks have allowed seven sacks so far — has presented problems.
Maybe the Ducks will find more chemistry and cohesiveness as the season goes along. While Breneman isn't really concerned about Lanning's team, there's a lot of reasons to worry.
Iowa marching band honoring Lisa Bluder
The Iowa marching band will be honoring a legendary member of the athletics department during Saturday's game against Troy.
In a social media post released Thursday, the Iowa band announced that it will be honoring former Hawkeyes women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder as part of its halftime show.
Bluder was the coach of the Hawkeyes from 2000-24, compiling a 528-254 record. She led Iowa to five Big Ten Tournament championships, two regular season conference titles and back-to-back appearances in the NCAA National Championship Game.
"Saturday's halftime show pays tribute to the life and career of one of our greatest Hawkeyes," the social media post reads. "Lisa Bluder has always been a friend to the band. Join us as we congratulate Coach Bluder on her retirement and celebrate the way she changed the game."
After leading the program for 24 seasons, Bluder decided to retire ahead of the 2024-25 season. She coached some of Iowa's all-time greats, including Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin and Megan Gustafson.
Rivalry Week: Part 1
Welcome to Rivalry Week: Part 1 in the Big Ten. Kind of. Sort of. This weekend, we'll see a few nonconference rivalry games involving teams in the Big Ten.
Even after the split from the Pac-12, two West Coast schools have maintained in-state rivalries that will be played this weekend. No. 9 Oregon plays Oregon State (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX) and Washington will take on Washington State (3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock).
For only the second time in the last decade, Purdue will host Notre Dame (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) in a renewal of the Battle of the Shillelagh. Finally, in an old ACC game, Maryland will play Virginia (8 p.m. ET, ACC Network).
It's not a full rivalry slate, but it adds some interest to Week 3 in the Big Ten. Can the conference win all four games?
Related Big Ten stories
CAN WISCONSIN UPSET ALABAMA? Wisconsin is 2-0 but struggled against both Western Michigan and South Dakota. Do the Badgers have a shot against No. 4 Alabama? CLICK HERE
BIG TEN WEEK 2 OVERREACTIONS: A rabbit on the field in Evanston, Northern Illinois steals thunder from Illinois, Indiana might still be scoring points and a lot more in the Big Ten overreactions. CLICK HERE
BIG TEN WEEK 2 POWER RANKINGS: Both Nebraska and Illinois are on the rise after big wins over the weekend. The Huskers took down Colorado while the Fighting Illini knocked off Kansas. CLICK HERE