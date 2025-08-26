Purdue Basketball to Host 4-Star, 7-Foot Center in 2026 Class for Official Visit
One of the top centers in the 2026 recruiting class has scheduled an official visit to Purdue for early September. Four-star talent and 7-foot center Sinan Huan is headed to West Lafayette in a few weeks, according to Rivals.
Per Huan's player profile, he will be at Purdue the weekend of Sept. 5-7. That weekend, the Boilermaker football team will host Southern Illinois in a night game at Ross-Ade Stadium (Sept. 6).
Huan received an offer from coach Matt Painter in late July. Nearly a month later, the 7-footer has decided to take a visit to campus. Purdue is considered a serious contender to land the four-star talent.
Over the summer, Huan played for China in the FIBA U19 World Cup earlier this summer, averaging 11.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He was a monster at the rim, blocking 5.0 shots per game, which ranked first in the event. Current Boilermaker center Daniel Jacobsen averaged 1.9 blocks per game, which tied for second in the World Cup.
Huan is ranked as the No. 74 overall prospect in the 2026 class, per 247Sports. He's also considered a top-10 center in his cycle.
Huan attends Georgetown Prepatory Academy in Maryland.
Sinan Huan's game and highlights
Huan is a mobile big man who plays a similar style to former Purdue center Matt Haarms. He's quick for a 7-footer and is able to change directions with relative ease, making him a threat in transition. Huan is also an excellent cutter and can get to the basket for throw-down lobs with relative ease.
The 7-footer is also able to play a post-up game, though he'd probably need to put on a little muscle if he played in the Big Ten. Still, Huan has an elite skill set that would only improve under the Purdue coaching staff, which has earned a reputation for developing bigs like Zach Edey, Isaac Haas, JaJuan Johnson, AJ Hammons, Caleb Swanigan, and others.
Where Huan really shines is on the defensive end. He averaged 5.0 blocks per game in the FIBA U19 World Cup over the summer. He has excellent timing and is able to use his length to protect the rim. He needs to hone his rebounding skills, but that would be something that would improve with time.
Below are some of Huan's highlights from the Nike EYBL Circuit during the summer.
