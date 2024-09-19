Big Ten Daily (Sept. 19): Urban Meyer Reveals Why He Chose Florida Over Notre Dame
Notre Dame or Florida? Those were the two jobs Urban Meyer was offered after leading Utah to a perfect 12-0 season in 2004. He picked the Gators over the Irish, and eventually led the program to a pair of national championships in 2006 and 2008.
Meyer — well known for his time at Florida and Ohio State — recently explained why he picked Florida over Notre Dame. It probably comes as no surprise that recruiting was a major factor.
In an episode of The Triple Option podcast, Meyer and host Rob Stone talked about the current struggles the Gators are enduring under current coach Billy Napier. Meyer said the lack of success is "stressful" to him, saying it's a program that always has access to talent.
"I was offered the Notre Dame job and the Florida job. I'm Irish Catholic and I love Notre Dame, I would go there in a minute" Meyer said. "But, the reason I took Florida — not many people know this — is because I had young kids at the time. When you recruit for Notre Dame, you recruit Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, New Jersey, New York Memphis and Florida.
"You know where you recruit when you're at Florida? You've got a King Air and you've got a Citation at your disposal. I was home almost every night. You recruit Tampa, you recruit Miami, you recruit Polk County, you go up into Georgia. But you're home. Florida has it all right there."
Meyer enjoyed quite a bit of success during his time in Gainesville. He posted a 65-15 record, winning two SEC titles and two national championships from 2005-10. Florida hasn't really recovered since his departure, hitting the 10-win mark just four times since 2011.
There are a lot of disgruntled fans in Gainesville after a 1-2 start to the 2024 season. When asked if he'd ever think about a return to Florida, the former Ohio State coach said no.
"That ship has sailed," Meyer said.
Jonathan Smith honored to play in Red Bandana Game
Michigan State will be part of Boston College's most meaningful tradition this weekend, playing in the annual Red Bandana Game in Chestnut Hill. Spartans coach Jonathan Smith is honored to be involved.
"We're looking forward to being part of, what I think is a really meaningful tradition, the Red Bandana Game," Smith said. "I'll never forget going to the 9/11 Memorial. The opportunity for myself and this program to be involved is really, really cool and meaningful."
Boston College started the Red Bandana Game in 2014, which has now become an annual tradition. For those unfamiliar, the school's website explained the meaning.
"The Red Bandanna Game honors BC alum and 9/11 hero Welles Crowther '99. The red bandanna was a defining feature used to identify Crowther, who died in the terrorist attack of Sept. 11, 2001," BCEagles.com reads. "Crowther, known to survivors as "The Man in the Red Bandanna" is credited with saving at least one dozen people in the South Tower of the World Trade Center. Crowther played lacrosse at BC and worked as an equities trader in New York, on the 104th floor of the South Tower, following graduation."
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network.
Free wings for a UCLA win?
If people in the Los Angeles are are interested in free food, then it's time to start pulling for UCLA to start winning some football games. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants in the L.A. area are giving away six free wings every time the Bruins win.
Fans would still have to purchase $10 worth of food or non-alcoholic beverages to receive the wings, but free is free, right?
UCLA is obviously new to the Big Ten, but this move by Buffalo Wild Wings might be the most Midwestern thing Los Angeles has ever done.
