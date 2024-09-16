Spreads for Every Big Ten Football Game in Week 4
We're inching closer to a full slate of conference games in the Big Ten. A total of four league games are on the schedule, with 12 total contests on the slate for Week 4 in college football. It should make for an exciting weekend.
This week's games are highlighted by a Friday night clash between No. 24 Illinois and No. 22 Nebraska in Lincoln; as well as a meeting between No. 11 USC and No. 18 Michigan in Ann Arbor. Plus, Northwestern heads to Seattle to play Washington and Floyd of Rosedale is on the line with Iowa battling Minnesota.
There are also a few key nonconference games with Purdue traveling to Oregon State, Rutgers taking on Virginia Tech, UCLA heading to No. 16 LSU and Michigan State going head-to-head with Boston College.
Below are the schedules and spreads for Week 4 in the Big Ten (via FanDuel.com):
Illinois vs. Nebraska
- Date: Friday, Sept. 20
- Kickoff time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
- TV information: FOX
- Spread: Nebraska minus-8.5
Marshall vs. Ohio State
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
- Kickoff time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
- TV information: FOX
- Spread: Ohio State minus-39.5
Villanova vs. Maryland
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
- Kickoff time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
- Spread: Not available
Charlotte vs. Indiana
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
- Kickoff time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
- Spread: Indiana minus-28.5
USC vs. Michigan
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
- TV information: CBS
- Spread: USC minus-5.5
UCLA vs. LSU
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m.ET
- Location: Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
- TV information: ABC
- Spread: LSU minus 23.5
Kent State vs. Penn State
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
- Spread: Penn State minus-48.5
Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va.
- TV information: ACC Network
- Spread: Virginia Tech minus-4.5
Northwestern vs. Washington
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
- Kickoff time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash.
- TV information: Fox Sports 1
- Spread: Washington minus-11.5
Iowa vs. Minnesota
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
- Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
- TV information: NBC
- Spread: Iowa minus-2.5
Michigan State vs. Boston College
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
- Kickoff time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
- TV information: ACC Network
- Spread: Boston College minus-6.5
Purdue vs. Oregon State
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
- Kickoff time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
- TV information: CW Network
- Spread: Oregon State minus-6.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Related Big Ten stories
BIG TEN WEEK 4 POWER RANKINGS: Is Indiana the real deal? After a blowout win over UCLA and a 3-0 start to the season, Curt Cignetti has a lot of people believing in the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
BIG TEN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 2024: A complete list of every Big Ten football game during the 2024 season, including dates, kickoff times, television information and more. CLICK HERE