Big Ten Daily (Sept. 18): Marshall Coach's Hilarious Pitch to Entice Ohio State Transfers
Bless you, Charles Huff, and your sense of humor. The Marshall coach might've provided the college football world with one of the funniest moments of the season so far, attempting to "lure" Ohio State players to Huntington, W.V. with a delicious biscuit incentive.
No, that's not a typo, Huff's "pitch" to any Buckeyes interested in transferring to Marshall was the program's NIL deal with Tudor's Biscuit World — a restaurant chain based out of Huntington.
"I feel good about the players we have," Huff said, as Marshall prepares to play Ohio State on Saturday. "I would love to have some of those guys from Ohio State, too. So, if they want to transfer on down — we've got a Tudor's Biscuit (World) NIL, all you can eat.
"If any of those guys who run really, really fast at Ohio State like Tudor's biscuits, I promise you, all you can eat, all day if you transfer here."
Honestly, that does sound deliciously enticing. Who doesn't want all-you-can-eat biscuits anytime you want? It sounds like a pretty good NIL deal to me.
Some may not like Huff's comments, thinking it's an indication that he doesn't have faith in his own players. But there's also an element of reality involved. Marshall doesn't have the same caliber of talent as Ohio State. It's probably safe to assume the Thundering Herd understand that.
What's the harm in having a little fun during a weekly press conference and giving us all a laugh? Unless some of those Ohio State guys are enticed by the all-you-can-eat offer.
Then Ryan Day might have an issue with Huff's comments.
James Franklin against potential 17-game season
Fans and sportswriters might be in favor of watching more college football games with the expanded 12-team playoff this year, but is it really safe for the student-athletes? Penn State coach James Franklin doesn't think so.
During his weekly press conference, Franklin was asked about college football's scheduling model. It didn't take him long to point out the hypocrisy in the current model — which emphasizes player safety while also having student-athletes potentially participate in 17 games.
One of the questions directed at Franklin related to whether or not he believed a 12-game regular season schedule would ever be reduced to help lighten the workload.
“I don’t think that’s going away. I don’t think that’s changing,” Franklin said. “It’s interesting because whenever anybody wants to get anything done in college football, we say we’re doing it for health and wellness to get things passed.
“It’s hard to say that when we’re talking about a regular season, plus five more games, a possible 17-game season depending on how it plays out for the teams that make the national championship. I don’t think that’s the right thing to do.”
Because of the money brought in from a 12-game schedule and a 12-team playoff, it's unlikely that there's a reduction in the number of college football contests. Franklin makes a good point, though — it's hard to emphasize player safety when some teams will play 15 games or more in one season.
Washington State trolls Big Ten
This is going to be short and sweet, because I am way behind on this one. Somehow, I missed Washington State's epic troll of the Big Ten following Saturday's victory over Washington.
The Cougars — one of just two teams left behind in the Pac-12 — decided to have fun with the Big Ten's famous "map commercial" after a 24-19 victory over the Huskies.
It was elite-level trolling and I'm upset that I'm seeing it so late.
