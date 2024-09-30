Big Ten Daily (Sept. 30): Ex-Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen Apparently has Story to Tell
Former Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen apparently has a story to tell. When will he spill the tea? Only he knows the answer to that question.
Near the end of Wisconsin's 38-21 loss to No. 13 USC in Los Angeles on Saturday, Allen fired off an interesting post on social media. It seemed to indicate that there was some turmoil in Madison during the 2023 season, his final year in Madison.
"I'm gonna hold my tongue for now, but y'all gonna see me on a podcast one day explaining exactly what was going on my last season there," Allen posted on X.
Allen spent three years at Wisconsin (2021-23) and, essentially, played for three different coaches. His time in Madison began under Paul Chryst, rushing for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns as a true freshman.
Then, in 2022, Wisconsin fired Chryst midway through the season and named defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard the interim head coach. Allen concluded that year with 1,242 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Wisconsin then hired Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati following the 2022 regular season. Clearly, it wasn't the smoothest transition, given Allen's post on X.
Allen opted to stay and piled up another 984 yards 12 touchdowns as a junior, his final year with the Badgers. He was selected by the New York Jets in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
So, what does Allen have to tell us? Obviously, it's a story only he knows right now. What's interesting, though, is that former Badger probably noticed the same issues in Saturday's loss to USC that he experienced in Fickell's first year at the helm.
It doesn't help that Wisconsin is 2-2 in its first two games, suffering double-digit losses to both Alabama and USC.
Was it simply just a change in philosophy? Were there spats between players and staff? What all will Allen reveal whenever he decides to hop on a podcast?
We don't know how long we have to wait, but it's clearly created plenty of interest for those who love the drama that surrounds college football.
Ryan Day gushes over Jeremiah Smith
Ohio State freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith has looked as good as advertised through the first four games of the 2024 season. His best performance, though, came on Saturday night in East Lansing.
Smith, who finished the contest with five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown, helped lead the Buckeyes to a 38-7 win over Michigan State to improve to 4-0. But it wasn't the numbers that stood out, it was his ability to haul in two specific passes that grabbed everyone's attention.
Smith hauled in a pair of one-handed catches on Saturday night, showing off his talent and athleticism.
Following Saturday night's game, Ohio State coach Ryan Day was asked about the play of his freshman receiver. He's talented, yes, but Day credits Smith for putting in the work necessary to be successful.
"His work ethic — he does it every day in practice," Day said. "He doesn't say a word, but just works his tail off. His discipline, his humility. He loves being a Buckeye — you can tell just by the way he works with his teammates. He's coming out of his shell a little bit too, which is great to see."
Through four games, Smith has caught 19 passes for 364 yards and five touchdowns. He had two touchdown receptions in the season opener aginst Akron and had the first 100-yard game of his Buckeye career the following week against Western Mchigan.
Smith has caught a touchdown pass in all four games.
"The talent speaks for itself," Day said. "I'm just impressed with the discipline and the hard work. Being able to step in at such a young age, the only way you can do that is if you put the work in. He came in with that work ethic."
Related stories on Big Ten football
BIG TEN WEEK 6 POWER RANKINGS: Penn State passed its first big test on Saturday, defeating Illinois 21-7. Is this the year the Nittany Lions finally get back to the Big Ten Championship Game? CLICK HERE
BIG TEN WEEK 6 OVERREACTIONS: James Franklin swears on the radio, Curt Cignetti isn't interested in schoolwork, Matt Rhule smashes his headset and Big Ten special teams woes are highlighted. CLICK HERE
WEEK 6 BIG TEN SPREADS: Another week of Big Ten football is on the horizon. Here's a look at every spread for Week 6 games in the conference. CLICK HERE