Braelon Allen's 'hold my tongue' remark fuels speculation about Wisconsin
What did former Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen mean when he posted on X Saturday after the Badgers were toppled 38-21 by 13th-ranked USC?
"I’m gonna hold my tongue for now, but y’all gonna see me on a podcast one day explaining exactly what was going on my last season there," Allen wrote on X.
Was he referring to his last season at Wisconsin in 2023? That's where speculation is running rampant, with plenty of people guessing what he meant, including a lot of discussion about Allen indicating that 2023 wasn't smooth sailing in Madison under first-year head coach Luke Fickell.
Allen stayed at Wisconsin through the coaching change, with the Badgers hiring Fickell after firing Paul Chryst in 2022 and electing not to hand the job to 2022 interim head coach Jim Leonhard.
Leonhard spent the 2023 season as an analyst at Illinois and he's currently in his first year as the defensive backs coach with the Denver Broncos.
Allen, who appears to be developing into a standout back with the New York Jets despite sharing a backfield with Breece Hall, played for the Badgers from 2021 to 2023. The Jets took him in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft after he rushed for 3,494 yards and 35 touchdowns in 35 career games at the University of Wisconsin.
The 2024 Badgers are 2-2 after suffering back-to-back losses to No. 4 Alabama and No. 13 USC. Up next is a much easier contest against Purdue (1-3) at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.