NFL Draft
Big Ten Draft Tracker: The Latest on League Players on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

Michigan pass rusher David Ojabo slipped through the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft after suffering an Achilles injury during his pro day. He is still among the top available prospects when the second and third rounds commence on Friday night.

LAS VEGAS — The 2022 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night with the first of seven rounds, and several Big Ten athletes are still looking to hear their names called Friday in the second and third rounds of the three-day event.

We'll be tracking each Big Ten player picked throughout every round of this year's draft. Below is a list of every prospect taken from the conference, and the 2022 NFL Draft schedule which includes dates, start times and how to watch.

Here's the latest: 

Atlanta Falcons, No. 38 Overall Selection 

Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State DE

The first Big Ten player off the board in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft is Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebikeitie, who goes No. 38 overall to the Atlanta Falcons. During the 2021 season with the Nittany Lions, he recorded 62 total tackles, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. 

Seattle Seahawks, No. 40 Overall Selection

Boye Mafe, Minnesota DE

Another Big Ten pash rusher being taken early in the second round in Minnesota defensive end Boye Mafe, who is selected in the second round with the 40th overall pick. He registered 34 total tackles, seven sacks, and one forced fumble last season for the Golden Gophers. 

Seattle Seahawks, No. 41 Overall Selection 

Kenneth Walker, Michigan State RB 

Seattle takes back-to-back Big Ten players by selecting Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker with the 41st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After transferring from Wake Forest, he ran for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns with the Spartans in 2021. 

Baltimore Ravens, No. 45 Overall Selection 

David Ojabo, Michigan DE

After suffering an Achilles injury during his pro day, Michigan defensive end David Ojabo slipped from being a first-round lock to the 45th overall pick. He was taken by the Baltimore Ravens after recording 35 total tackles and 11 sacks opposite Aidan Hutchinson with the Wolverines in 2021. 

2022 NFL Draft Schedule

Day 1: Round 1

Day 2: Rounds 2-3

Day 3: Rounds 4-7

This story will be updated. 

  • BIG TEN DRAFT TRACKER — DAY 1: Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson headlined a pool of several Big Ten players looking to hear their name called in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night. CLICK HERE
  • GEORGE KARLAFTIS SELECTED BY CHIEFS: Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis was taken with the 30th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He is the program's first opening-round selection since Ryan Kerrigan in 2011. CLICK HERE 

