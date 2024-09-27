Big Ten's Best Bets of Week 5
Conference play has finally arrived in the Big Ten. Yes, there have been a handful of league games through the first four weeks of the season, but we have a full slate scheduled this weekend.
It should be a lot of fun.
After looking at the point spreads and over/under totals for Week 5, I've come up with three of the best bets you can make this weekend. Here's the rundown (spreads and over/unders via FanDuel.com).
Nebraska covers the 10.5-point spread vs. Purdue
Honestly, it's a bit surprising this spread isn't higher in favor of Nebraska. Purdue has looked atrocious through the first three games and the Huskers are an overtime meltdown away from being 4-0.
Nebraska will bring an angry defense to West Lafayette — which doesn't bode well for a Purdue offense that has struggled moving the football in the last two games. This feels like a contest in which the Huskers wlll take control early and hit the cruise control button in the second half.
The only concern with the Huskers and the 10.5 points? This will be the first road game of the season and first time freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola has had to play in an opposing environment. Maybe some freshman mistakes keeps Purdue in it, but it's hard to think the Boilers have much of a shot after losing to Notre Dame by 59 points and Oregon State by 17.
Take Illinois and the 17.5 points
Yes, Penn State is one of the top teams in the Big Ten, but 17.5 points feels awfully generous against an undefeated and feisty Illinois squad. Given how Bret Bielema's squad has played through the first four games, it would be surprising if the Nittany Lions blew out the Illini.
Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott is playing like one of the best in the Big Ten. Luke Altmyer has completed over 70% of his passes and has 10 touchdowns without an interception. There are four different Illini running backs who have rushed for over 100 yards.
Penn State has the advantage in the trenches on both sides of the ball. So, yes, the Nittany Lions still have a major advantage in this game. I don't think it's going to be a runaway, though.
Maryland-Indiana going over 51.5 total points
Weather could play a role in this game, so maybe it's dumb to include this as a "best bets" pick, but I still feel really good about the offenses from both Maryland and Indiana.
Through four games, Indiana's offense has been unstoppable, averaging 50.5 points per game. But Curt Cignetti's team also hasn't faced much resistance, either.
Maryland has averaged 34.8 points per contest, but were held to 24 in a loss to Michigan State earlier in the season.
Both defenses might step up. Weather could make this an ugly game. But based on what we've seen so far from both offenses, I feel pretty confident in the total points equaling 52 or more.
