Biggest Concerns for Purdue Football Against No. 2 Iowa Coming Off a Bye Week
There was plenty to improve on for Purdue football before taking on No. 2 Iowa coming off a bye week. Here's a look at the upcoming road matchup, including what the team needs to do better and Hawkeyes to watch out for.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football is coming off a bye week with a 3-2 record (1-1 in the Big Ten), and it faces its toughest challenge of the season so far on Saturday. The team travels to Iowa City, Iowa, to face off against the undefeated No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes.
Three Concerns for Purdue Heading into the Matchup
Red Zone Scoring
- Purdue ranks second in the Big Ten with 325.4 passing yards and sixth with 414.8 total yards of offense per game.
- However, the Boilermakers have scored exactly 13 points in each of their last three games, resulting in one win.
The Running Game
- Last season, Purdue ranked last in rushing yards per game and ranked at the bottom of the conference this year by averaging just 89.4 yards on the ground per contest.
- Starting running back Zander Horvath missed the last three games with a lower leg injury and will be out against Iowa on Saturday.
- Backup running back King Doerue is the team's leading rusher with 221 yards and one touchdown. He missed the team's matchup with Illinois due to a medical condition.
- The other running backs on the roster are redshirt freshman walk-on transfer from UNLV Dylan Downing and true freshman Ja'Quez Cross.
Giving up Big Passing Plays
- Purdue ranks third in total defense, allowing 299.4 total yards per game. But big plays down the field have allowed opponents to capitalize on the offense's lack of scoring.
What did Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers Focus on?
Getting Players Healthy
- Tight end Payne Durham missed the team's last matchup due to a concussion. He's working his way back to the field and is expected to suit up Saturday.
- Cornerback Cory Trice, who's missed the last three games due to an ankle injury, will be back in the lineup for the Boilermakers.
- David Bell suffered a concussion earlier this season and was able to play against Minnesota. The bye week offered more time to ensure full health.
- Defensive players Branson Deen and DaMarcus Mitchell have been banged up the past few weeks as well.
Iowa Players to Watch
Running Back Tyler Goodson
- The talented back has recorded 518 yards on 124 carries and five touchdowns in six games this season. He ranks seventh in the conference in yards per game and has received the second-most carries behind Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III.
Center Tyler Linderbaum
- The leader of a big, physical offensive line and a future NFL Draft pick. Iowa is last in the Big Ten in total yards per game, but the team controls the clock to compliment a stellar defense.
Linebacker Jack Campbell
- Leads the Hawkeyes with 55 tackles on the year and has helped the team allow just 274 yards to opposing offenses.
Cornerback Riley Moss
- Unlikely to suit up against Purdue on Saturday.
- Leads the nation with four interceptions. Iowa has 16 interceptions in six games this season and has returned two for touchdowns.
Related Stories
- JEFF BROHM PREVIEWS UPCOMING GAME WITH IOWA: Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the local media Monday to discuss the team's upcoming road matchup against No. 2 Iowa. Here's everything he had to say, including video. CLICK HERE
Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!
- Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter: @DJFezler
- Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter: @sports_purdue
- Like and follow Boilermakers Country on Facebook