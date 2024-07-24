Boiler Banter: Ryan Walters, Boilermakers Not Blinking in Face of Adversity
INDIANAPOLIS — When Purdue was picked to finish last in two separate Big Ten preseason polls, Ryan Walters had a choice: Ignore the low expectations or address the situation with his team. The second-year coach decided to go with the second option.
Coming off a 4-8 season and playing one of the most challenging schedules in the country, there's an expectation that the Boilermakers are going to fall flat in 2024 — at least from a national perspective.
But rather than avoid the negativity, Walters is embracing it. It's as if he's entering the season knowing he'll have his "I told you so" moment.
"As much as you try not to read the opinions of your program or yourself or your players, you still hear it," Walters said at Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday. "If you're not reading it, your friends are or your folks are or it gets back to you. I'd be naive not to address it with the team and not talk about the elephant in the room.
"I did mention a large chip on everybody's shoulder in that building and 18 out of 18 is a large reason why."
Ignoring the outside chatter is virtually impossible in today's social media world. Players and coaches were bound to see the predictions at some point before the season. So why run from it?
He may not have said this part publicly, but Walters understands that negativity can unify or separate a team. It seems that everyone inside Purdue's locker room is taking it as a personal challenge to prove everyone wrong.
"We try to keep a chip on our shoulder, try to put our head down and work," linebacker Kydran Jenkins said. "When we break it down, we say, 'We work.' That's the mentality we're going to use going into the season."
“It’s just more fuel to the fire for us to prove everyone wrong,” quarterback Hudson Card said.
Walters was as cool as a cucumber during his time at Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday, despite being asked repeatedly about Purdue's last-place prediction. He addressed the inquiries matter-of-factly, knowing there's not a lot of belief in his program nationally.
But the outside pressure is nothing compared to the amount Walters is putting on himself to turn things around in 2024. It only takes on year to understand the pain and agony that comes with a losing season.
"I know 4-8 sucks," Walters said. "I know I don't want to be here again."
The good news for Walters and the Boilermakers? There's a lot of faith that the program is heading in the right direction among fans. You don't have to look any further than season ticket sales to see that there's an immense amount of buy-in.
In June, Gold and Black's Tom Dienhart reported that Purdue is "close to capping season ticket sales between 42-43,000." It's the first time sales have surpassed 40,000 since 2008, Joe Tiller's final season with the Boilermakers.
That's probably why Walters is such a big fan of West Lafayette after spending just one year in town.
"I've learned how much I love this university and the West Lafayette community," Walters said. "This is a fanbase and a support system that is unmatched. This community, West Lafayette, they show up and they show out unconditionally."
Purdue is going to need plenty of support to get through a grueling season. The Boilermakers will face Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State in 2024 — all picked to finish in the top-three spots of the Big Ten. In nonconference play, they'll host Notre Dame and travel to Oregon State.
This is a team playing 11 Power Four opponents. See why the national media has its doubts about Purdue?
But the one thing Walters learned about his team was its willingness to work, even in the face of adversity. That gives him a lot of faith that Purdue can exceed expectations and surprise some people across the conference.
"When we hit adverse moments a year ago, nobody blinked," Walters said. "Everyone just put their head down, dove into the process and worked hard."
Purdue is going to have to put in a lot of hard work to quiet the doubters this season, but one thing was clear at Big Ten Media Days: Even as adversity strikes a month before the season, Walters and the Boilermakers aren't blinking.
Related stories on Purdue football
2024 PURDUE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: Purdue enters the second season of the Ryan Walters era in 2024. Here's a look at the schedule the Boilermakers face this coming year. CLICK HERE
PURDUE TAKEAWAYS FROM MEDIA DAYS: Purdue coach Ryan Walters and three players — Hudson Card, Kydran Jenkins and Gus Hartwig — represented the Boilermakers at Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday. CLICK HERE