CBS Sports Labels Purdue 'Bottom 10' Team in College Football Amid 1-6 Start
It's been a hard fall from grace for Purdue over the last two seasons. This week, following a 35-0 loss to Oregon on Friday night at Ross-Ade Stadium, the Boilermakers find themselves in the "Bottom 10" of CBS Sports college football rankings.
Each week, CBS Sports releases a "Bottom 25" rankings. This week, the Boilermakers fell all the way down to No. 9, the only Power Four team to crack the "Bottom 10" through the first two months of the 2024 season.
The Boilers are 1-6 and have suffered five blowout losses, falling to Notre Dame (66-7), Oregon State (38-21), Nebraska (28-10), Wisconsin (52-6) and Oregon (35-0). The team's only close loss came against Illinois, a 50-49 overtime decision.
Purdue's only win through seven games came against FCS foe Indiana State, defeating the Sycamores 49-0 in the opener.
"Purdue is the first Power Four team to really earn a bottom-10 spot this year," wrote CBS Sports' Will Backus. "Any signs of progress in a narrow Week 7 loss to were completely wiped off the board in Week 8 when the Boilermakers struggled to get the ball past the 50-yard line against Oregon's first team. A bye this week provides them a brief reprieve, but three ranked opponents await in their last five games."
It's been a rough season for Ryan Walters and his staff in West Lafayette. Life doesn't get any easier, either. Purdue still has games against No. 4 Ohio State, No. 3 Penn State and No. 13 Indiana left on the schedule.
Unless the Boilers make major improvements over the next two weeks, they could be a permanent resident in CBS Sports' "Bottom 10" for the remainder of the 2024 season.
