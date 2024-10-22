Former Purdue 2025 DL Commit Flips to Wisconsin
Just days after decommitting from Purdue, three-star defensive lineman Drayden Pavey has found a new home in the Big Ten. The 2025 prospect and Cincinnati, Ohio native has verbally pledged to Wisconsin.
Pavey made his announcement with a social media post on Tuesday. He had previously committed to Purdue, but re-opened his recruitment on Saturday, one day after the Boilermakers suffered a 35-0 loss to Oregon.
Below is the social media post Pavey used to announce his commitment to the Badgers. He becomes the 24th player in the cycle to join Wisconsin's 2025 class.
On Saturday, Pavey sent out a social media message announcing that he was decommitting from Purdue. He had previously pledged to the Boilermakers in early July.
"I would like to thank the entire Purdue family that includes coaches, staff, current players, alumni and anyone who was involved in my recruitment process to West Lafayette," Pavey wrote on social media. "Purdue s a first class organization, I graciously enjoyed my journey.
"I come to my platform with a heavy heart, after several thoughtful conversatons with my family, we have determined that I will be flipping my commitment from Purdue. ... I am officially reopening my recruitment."
A 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive lineman, Pavey was listed as a top-50 prospect from Ohio and ranked No. 726 nationally, per 247Sports.
With Pavey's pledge, Wisconsin owns the Big Ten's 10th-ranked recruiting class and sits 28th nationally. Purdue ranks last in the conference and is 80th in the country, ahead of only Colorado and Vanderbilt.
