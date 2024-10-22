Purdue Could Potentially Use Both Hudson Card, Ryan Browne at QB
Ryan Walters is not ruling out the possibility of Purdue utilizing both quarterbacks Hudson Card and Ryan Browne moving forward. After a 1-6 start to the season, the Boilermakers are looking for any advantage they can get on the football field.
Purdue enters a bye week following a 35-0 loss to Oregon. Card missed each of the last two games due to concussion protocol, which pushed Browne into the starting role.
Browne performed at a high level in his first career start against Illinois, throwing for 297 yards and rushing for 118 while throwing three touchdown passes in a 50-49 overtime loss.
Things didn't go quite as well against Oregon, throwing for just 93 yards in a shutout loss at Ross-Ade Stadium, the program's first scoreless game at home since 2013.
Now that Card is healthy, Walters says that both quarterbacks are getting an opportunity to earn the job in practice. He also said that both could see the field.
"They've both taken reps with the (first team) right now, sort of splitting it 50/50. I could see a scenario where they both play," Walters said. "We'll see kind of how this week plays out. But both of them have different strengths, different weaknesses and both give us a shot."
Asked to clarify, Walters confirmed that he's willing to play both Card and Browne in the same game.
"Yeah, I can see a scenario where we do that," Walters said. "I could see them on the field at the same time."
Why not? Through the first seven games, Purdue owns one of the worst offensive teams in college football. The Boilermakers are averaging just 20.3 points per game (116th nationally) and 334.4 yards per game (107th nationally). Most of that production is credited to a 49-0 win over FCS foe Indiana State in the season opener and the 50-49 loss to Illinois.
Not only is Purdue searching for answers, but Walters didn't want to pull the rug out from beneath Card simply because of injury. Although Browne played well in the game against Illinois, he wants both players to have an opportunity to lead the offense.
"That was one of the conversations we had with the two of them. Yeah, Hudson got hurt and you don't want anyone to lose their position because of that," Walters said. "But you can't ignore the way Ryan played, especially in that second half of the Illinois game. It is a fine line and they both understand that, which is why I think they're both completely bought in to sharing and splitting reps. We'll see what that looks like."
Walters is attempting to find some sort of advantage for his team for the last five games on the schedule. The Boilermakers need something. After the Nov. 2 clash against Northwestern, Purdue then faces No. 4 Ohio State, No. 3 Penn State, Michigan State and No. 13 Indiana to close out the regular season.
If Card and Browne can keep opponents on their toes, it might be the best advantage Purdue has had all season long.
Related stories on Purdue football
WALTERS STICKING WITH THE PROCESS: Purdue coach Ryan Walters said Purdue will "stick to its process" during the bye week, despite a 1-6 start to the 2024 season and a 35-0 loss to Oregon. CLICK HERE
PURDUE FOOTBALL LOSES ANOTHER 2025 COMMIT: Purdue has lost another commitment from the 2025 recruiting class. Three-star defensive lineman Drayden Pavey has re-opened his recruitment. CLICK HERE