Purdue Football Coach Jeff Brohm Ranked 58th Coach in the Nation by Sporting News

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Sporting News recently released an article ranking 130 college football coaches. Seven Big Ten coaches were named inside the top 25, but Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm fell short in the ratings.

Brohm, who ranked 49th last year, came in at No. 58 on the list after a 2-4 season in 2020. His ranking was 10th among Big Ten coaches, ahead of only Rutgers' Greg Schiano, Maryland's Mike Locksley, Michigan State's Mel Tucker and Illinois' Bret Bielema.

After joining the Boilermakers in 2017, Brohm led the team to a 7-6 overall record, including 4-5 in the Big Ten.

Purdue football played in the Foster Farms Bowl in Brohm's first year of coaching and defeated the Arizona Wildcats 38-35. It was the program's first bowl victory since 2011.

Brohm now enters his fifth season as the coach of Purdue football in 2021. He's earned a 19-25 overall record with the program after failing to reach .500 in each of the last three seasons.

Purdue only played six games last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team was affected by three game cancellations, including two different dates to compete for the Old Oaken Bucket against Indiana in Bloomington.

Purdue nearly finished last in the Big Ten West in 2020 but lost three of its four games by just one score.

Here's the full list of Big Ten coaches and their rankings:

No. 6: Ryan Day, Ohio State

No. 11: James Franklin, Penn State

No. 12: Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern

No. 15: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

No. 17: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

No. 20: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

No. 21: Tom Allen, Indiana

No. 27: P.J. Fleck, Minnesota

No. 49: Scott Frost, Nebraska

No. 58: Jeff Brohm, Purdue

No. 61: Greg Schiano, Rutgers

No. 62: Mike Locksley, Maryland

No. 63: Mel Tucker, Michigan State

No. 64: Bret Bielema, Illinois

