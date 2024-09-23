'Confidence' from Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola 'Sticks Out' to Purdue Coach Ryan Walters
Through four games, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola has handled the pressures of college football extremely well, especially as a true freshman in the Big Ten. His confidence and consistency are qualities that have stood out most to Purdue coach Ryan Walters.
After a pair of disappointing losses to Notre Dame and Oregon State, Purdue hosts Nebraska for its Homecoming game on Saturday. It's a much-improved Huskers squad from a season ago, thanks in large part to Raiola's arrival.
During his weekly press conference on Monday, Walters was asked about the play of Raiola through four games and what stands out most regarding his style of play.
"He's the starting quarterback at Nebraska as a true freshman for a reason," Walters said. "He's everything you want — big, confident. I think the confident piece is what sticks out the most. He's not afraid, he'll throw the ball in tight windows, he trusts his guys to go make plays."
In his first four games at Nebraska, Raiola has thrown for 967 yards with eight touchdowns and just two interceptions. He's completing 72.2% of his passes thus far.
Although the Huskers didn't get. the win over Illinois last week, Raiola still had a solid outing. The freshman threw for 297 yards with three touchdowns and a (questionable) interception. It was a strong showing against an extremely talented Illini defense.
Statistically, Purdue's passing defense looks like one of the best in the Big Ten, allowing just 123.3 yards per game through the air. But that number is skewed because of how effectively teams have run the ball against the Boilermakers.
Through three games, Purdue's run defense ranks last in the Big Ten and 132nd nationally (out of 134 teams), allowing 269 yards per game on the ground. The Boilers are also allowing a league-worst 30 points per game and have yet to force a turnover.
Raiola has played in some big-time atmospheres early in his career. He's played in a pair of primetime matchups, when Nebraska hosted Colorado on Sept. 7 and last weekend's game against Illinois.
The only real question for Raiola heading to West Lafayette? How will he handle the first road game of his career?
To this point, that's really the only challenge Raiola has yet to face.
