Purdue Running Back Devin Mockobee Named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a strong performance in Purdue football's 30-16 win over Indiana on Saturday, running back Devin Mockobee earned Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week honors alongside Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.

Mockobee recorded 20 touches for 157 all-purpose yards and a touchdown to help the Boilermakers clinch their first Big Ten West Division title in program history.

"I've been in a position now where I sort of have a role to fill," Mockobee said of his performance after the game. "I definitely felt like I needed to come out here and make a big statement for myself."

Mockobee, who continues to make a name for himself despite being a walk-on, leads Purdue with 165 carries for 849 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022. The native of Boonville, Ind., needs just 26 yards on the ground to match Markell Jones' program record for yards rushing by a freshman.

Against the Hoosiers, Mockobee had just five carries for 35 yards in the first half, and the Boilermakers trailed at halftime 7-3. After making adjustments during the break, he was much more involved in the offense and finished with 15 carries for 99 yards rushing while also posting a team-high five catches for 58 yards receiving.

Mockobee reached the end zone on a 27-yard run with 6:06 left in the third quarter, putting Purdue up 17-7. It was his longest rush of the afternoon and helped the team take full control of the game.

"I thought we did a better job in the second half, that we at least allow our playmakers the ability to touch the ball," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said during his Monday press conference.

Mockobee earns his second Big Ten Freshman of the Week award. Purdue will have a chance to compete for a Big Ten Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, against No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX.

