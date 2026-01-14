Ex-Purdue Kicker Spencer Porath Announces Transfer to Rival Program

Kicker Spencer Porath was one of Purdue's top weapons the past two seasons, but he won't be returning to West Lafayette for the 2026 campaign. He'll be making the two-hour trip to South Bend to continue his college football career.

Porath announced his commitment to Notre Dame via social media on Tuesday night. He will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Fighting Irish after completing his sophomore season in 2025.

The kicker posted a graphic on social media and simply wrote, "Go Irish!" to announce his commitment.

Porath attempted 17 field goals during the 2025 season and converted on 15. His career long is 53 yards and he made two kicks from 50 yards or further this past year. The sophomore was also perfect on extra point attempts, making all 24.

As a freshman, Porath was only called into action 11 times, making seven. Once again, he connected on 100% of his PAT tries, going 17-of-17 for the year.

Porath had a big leg and was reliable in the kicking game, a benefit for the Boilermakers when they struggled to move the ball offensively. Now, Barry Odom will have to turn to someone else in the kicking game moving forward.

Purdue plays Notre Dame the next three years

Purdue Boilermakers punter Bennett Boehnlein (48) holds a field goal attempt for place kicker Spencer Porath | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although Porath is leaving West Lafayette for South Bend, it won't be the last time Purdue sees the kicker. The Boilermakers still have three straight matchups against the Fighting Irish on the schedule.

Purdue hosts Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026 and will make the trip to South Bend on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The final game in the series will be played at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2028.

Notre Dame has walloped Purdue in the last two meetings. The Irish defeated the Boilers 66-7 in 2024 and won last year's contest 56-30. They have won 10 straight games in the rivalry series, with Purdue's last victory coming in 2007.

Porath did have plenty of success in his lone trip to Notre Dame Stadium this past season. The kicker was a perfect 3-of-3 on his field goal attempts against the Irish, which included a long of 48 yards. He was also 3-of-3 on his extra point attempts in that game.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!

Related stories on Purdue football

PURDUE BUILDING TOP 20 PORTAL CLASS: The Purdue coaching staff has been active in the transfer portal this winter. After 10 days since it opened, the Boilermakers are assembling a top 20 class. CLICK HERE