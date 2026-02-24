Purdue Football Announces Date for 2026 Spring Showcase

Purdue fans will have the opportunity to see Barry Odom's second team in mid-April. On Tuesday, the Boilermakers released information regarding its "Spring Showcase," which will conclude the team's spring practice schedule for 2026.

This year, Purdue will hold its Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 11 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The game is scheduled to begin at noon ET. Admission is free and open to the public.

Purdue is set to begin spring practice in early March. The Spring Showcase will be the final practice of the period, providing fans with the opportunity to see the 2026 Boilermakers for the first time.

Odom is entering his second season as the head coach in West Lafayette. It is also the second year that Purdue has switched up its format from a traditional spring game to a Spring Showcase. The Boilermakers go through individual and team drills, and will also have elements of a live scrimmage.

The Boilers are looking to bounce back in 2026 after suffering through a 2-10 campaign in 2025. It was the second straight season in which the program did not win a Big Ten game.

Several new faces on Purdue's roster

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) runs out of the tunnel. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Odom and his staff had to do a lot of work on the high school recruiting front and through the transfer portal during the offseason. The Boilermakers are welcoming 53 new players for the 2026 campaign.

The Boilers are bringing in a 25-man recruiting class, a group that ranks No. 55 nationally, per 247Sports. That class also ranks 14th in the Big Ten.

From the transfer portal, Purdue is adding 28 new faces. That group of newcomers ranks No. 38 nationally and is the ninth-best transfer class in the Big Ten.

Purdue's 2026 season will get underway on Saturday, Sept. 5 when it hosts Indiana State at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers are one of the few teams in college football that will play an schedule that features 11 FBS opponents.

