5 Key Numbers From Purdue's Week 3 Loss To UCLA

Purdue dropped its second straight game in another disappointing defeat, this time at the hands of UCLA. The lack of defensive effectiveness was concerning and will certainly be on the minds of Boilermaker fans moving forward. If things aren't fixed soon, Purdue could be in for another tough season.

What stood out from Purdue's Big Ten opener on Saturday night in Pasadena? Here are the key numbers from Purdue's 52-38 loss to the Bruins.

645 Yards

UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) scores on a 6-yard touchdown run. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest number that stands out from Saturday night's loss to UCLA was the enormous amount of yardage Kevin Kane's defense allowed. The Bruins totaled 276 yards through the air and 369 yards on the ground, combining for a staggering 645 yards of total offense.

That total was just 34 yards short of UCLA's single-game yardage record, and the most yards Purdue has allowed in a game since a 2012 loss to Wisconsin. If the Boilermakers are going to start winning games, something has to change defensively, and fast.

39 Points per Game

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Xavier Townsend (3) carries the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you had told me Purdue would average 39 points per game through its first three matchups, I would've called you crazy. I also would've been confident the Boilermakers had won at least two of those three games. Unfortunately, that's not the case, as Purdue sits at 1-2 to start the season.

After scoring 36 points against Wake Forest and 38 against UCLA, the lack of results is incredibly disheartening. The offense has been excellent, led by the play of Ryan Browne, but the defense hasn't provided much support. Through three games, this offense has shown the potential to be special, but one group can't do it all.

11-14 on Third Down

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) scores on a 16-yard touchdown run in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the numbers that really stood out after the game was the third-down disparity. Purdue went 3-for-9 on third down, while UCLA converted 11-of-14 attempts. The Boilermakers hung around for a good portion of the contest, but it felt like they were constantly under pressure to execute on every possession.

The Boilermakers' offense is talented, but it's tough to be perfect, especially when playing from behind. That's what made UCLA's consistent success on third down so devastating. Purdue struggled to generate pressure, and that often allowed Nico Iamaleava to operate from a clean pocket.

92.0 QBR

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) throws a 75-yard touchdown pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QBR isn't my favorite stat for evaluating a quarterback, but it can be valuable in certain contexts. On Saturday night, Ryan Browne posted the highest QBR of his collegiate career by a fairly large margin, finishing with a 92.0. It was likely his best performance as a Boilermaker, and he kept Purdue in the game.

Browne finished with 378 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. It was his first turnover of the season, but given the circumstances, it's difficult to fault him for the result. Quarterback play has been a massive silver lining despite the lack of results through three games.

3 Turnovers

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Jude McCoskey (72) defends against UCLA Bruins linebacker Anthony Sacca (39) in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond all the defensive issues, the true straw that broke the camel's back was Purdue's three turnovers. Travis Terrell Jr. put the ball on the ground early in the game, but Purdue was able to recover before halftime. Asaad Waseem also had a costly turnover that hurt the Boilermakers in the third quarter. Browne threw an interception on Purdue's final possession.

Right now, Purdue hasn't been able to force much chaos defensively, leaving the team with little margin for error in the turnover battle. The Boilermakers' offense has shown it can produce, but the margin for error is shrinking. Against UCLA, three turnovers proved costly in another game where Purdue's defense couldn't consistently get stops.

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