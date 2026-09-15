Boiler Breakdown: Ryan Browne Has Purdue Trending in the Right Direction

Ryan Browne took plenty of criticism for how Purdue’s 2-10 season played out last year. Rightfully so. In his first season as a starter, the redshirt sophomore threw 10 interceptions compared to just nine touchdowns.

That’s why Purdue head coach Barry Odom’s faith in Browne was such a big storyline throughout the offseason. Odom didn’t bring in competition through the transfer portal and made it clear that Browne would be the Boilermakers’ starting quarterback in 2026.

Through two games, that trust has paid off with strong quarterback play. Browne has thrown for a Big Ten-best 646 yards and four touchdowns without turning the ball over. Although Purdue dropped a heartbreaker to Wake Forest in Week 2, Browne showed that he’s taken a necessary step forward heading into his junior season.

Browne said it’s important for Purdue to focus on what has gone well rather than dwelling on the mistakes from the loss.

“I think it’s gonna be really important to dwell on the good. You know, it’s so easy to think about fourth and 15, all those different things. But, we did so many good things, we have a chance to win a lot of ball games this year,” he said.

“We should be encouraged. I mean, this is not the result we wanted at all. We played to win, but, you know, we’re gonna be in a really good spot, and we’re excited to go to L.A. and try to go get one.”

That mentality is exactly what Purdue wants to see from its starting quarterback. Browne’s leadership has been a major reason Odom and his coaching staff have been so high on him throughout the offseason. Now, the results have to follow, and so far, Browne has given the Boilermakers plenty of reason to believe he’s on the right track.

Browne's Big Improvement

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) hands the ball to running back Fame Ijeboi (2) against the Indiana State Sycamores during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the most impressive part of Browne’s start doesn’t show up in the passing statistics. He hasn’t turned the ball over, which is one of the biggest areas of improvement from last season.

If Browne had played the way he did a year ago, Purdue likely wouldn’t have taken Wake Forest to double overtime. Instead, he continued to make winning plays and put the Boilermakers in position to compete until the very end.

A big factor in Browne’s continued development has been the addition of a strong running game, led by Fame Ijeobi.

“It makes things a lot easier, especially for the quarterback, to know that we’ve got a guy you can just hand the ball to, and he’s gonna go get yards, make plays for your offense,” Browne said. “He does the things that you don’t see as well. He blocks his butt off. He’s a great teammate, so he’s a great guy to have on our team.”

There’s still a lot of football left to be played, but Browne has been put in a much better position to succeed. Purdue has long carried the nickname “Cradle of Quarterbacks,” and while that’s a lot to live up to, Browne has looked like a much different quarterback through two games.

The next step is turning that improvement into wins.

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